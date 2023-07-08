topStoriesenglish2632629
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result 08-07-2023 (OUT): Karunya KR-609 SATURDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw ANNOUNCED- 80 Lakh First Prize

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 08-07-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA". Each Saturday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of KARUNYA KR-609 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today.

LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Saturday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-609" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 8, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-609" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 Lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA KR-609, 08 July 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-609 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KU 368035 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KO 409467 (IDUKKI)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: KN 490085   KO 185731   KP 437241   KR 102526   KS 472041   KT 418466   KU 748635   KV 680692   KW 714611   KX 314527   KY 264020   KZ 565955

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KN 368035  KO 368035  KP 368035  KR 368035  KS 368035  KT 368035  KV 368035  KW 368035  KX 368035  KY 368035  KZ 368035

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0481  1045  1133  1195  1813  2037  2099  2365  2812  2869  3575  4392  5152  5290  8406  8853  9392  9413

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1348  1992  5162  5374  6854  8130  8145  8465  9105  9978

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1489  1523  1690  1860  1987  4746  5120  5591  5961  6254  8736  8996  9427  9762

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0093  0152  0219  0222  0251  0482  0604  0631  0700  0904  0945  1062  1477  1495  1512  1541  1624  1634  1651  1707  1851  2052  2066  2090  2250  2294  2448  2482  2637  3051  3151  3512  3565  3920  4052  4095  4330  4485  4611  4761  4972  5085  5113  5161  5250  5269  5570  5596  5649  5921  6106  6132  6164  6243  6295  6545  6618  6790  7025  7301  7476  7621  7657  7710  7812  7929  8035  8491  8717  8742  8901  8976  9069  9148  9222  9325  9533  9901  9929  9988

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1054  2529  1686  2507  2018  6279  8674  0814  4175  2174  6139  4230  2925  2050  5491  7787  5791  8452  5359  3319  0228  3715  7134  9052  3244  5461  4042  7565  6215  8661  4690  1394  6503  6393  4995  3061  1248  5686  5529  8301  0098  6520  8886  7399  6399  7847  8601  0453  4809  2070  6129  5924  9031  1977  9987  9943  1902  1200  1497  8084  7092  1719  8244  8930  1550  2041  1391  4616  1303  3501  0246  2010  2124  0596  0344  2389  6849  4086  2705  6732  0924  1103  1964  5056  7874  8725  0876

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-609 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

08 July 2023
15:30 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today:

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh] 
Ticket Numbers

KN 490085
KO 185731
KP 437241
KR 102526
KS 472041
KT 418466
KU 748635
KV 680692
KW 714611
KX 314527
KY 264020
KZ 565955

15:29 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today | Live:

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
Ticket No: KO 409467 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: SANIL S
Agency No.: Y 4701

15:28 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya KR-609 | Live:

1st Prize Rs.80,00,000/- [80 Lakhs] 
Ticket No: KU 368035 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: NASEER H
Agency No.: T 6225

15:27 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates: Kerala Saturday Karunya KR-609 Lucky Draw Result Announced

