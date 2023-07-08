LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result 08-07-2023 (OUT): Karunya KR-609 SATURDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw ANNOUNCED- 80 Lakh First Prize

Kerala Lottery Results Saturday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-609" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 8, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-609" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 Lakhs.

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KU 368035 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KO 409467 (IDUKKI)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: KN 490085 KO 185731 KP 437241 KR 102526 KS 472041 KT 418466 KU 748635 KV 680692 KW 714611 KX 314527 KY 264020 KZ 565955

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KN 368035 KO 368035 KP 368035 KR 368035 KS 368035 KT 368035 KV 368035 KW 368035 KX 368035 KY 368035 KZ 368035

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0481 1045 1133 1195 1813 2037 2099 2365 2812 2869 3575 4392 5152 5290 8406 8853 9392 9413

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1348 1992 5162 5374 6854 8130 8145 8465 9105 9978

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1489 1523 1690 1860 1987 4746 5120 5591 5961 6254 8736 8996 9427 9762

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0093 0152 0219 0222 0251 0482 0604 0631 0700 0904 0945 1062 1477 1495 1512 1541 1624 1634 1651 1707 1851 2052 2066 2090 2250 2294 2448 2482 2637 3051 3151 3512 3565 3920 4052 4095 4330 4485 4611 4761 4972 5085 5113 5161 5250 5269 5570 5596 5649 5921 6106 6132 6164 6243 6295 6545 6618 6790 7025 7301 7476 7621 7657 7710 7812 7929 8035 8491 8717 8742 8901 8976 9069 9148 9222 9325 9533 9901 9929 9988

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1054 2529 1686 2507 2018 6279 8674 0814 4175 2174 6139 4230 2925 2050 5491 7787 5791 8452 5359 3319 0228 3715 7134 9052 3244 5461 4042 7565 6215 8661 4690 1394 6503 6393 4995 3061 1248 5686 5529 8301 0098 6520 8886 7399 6399 7847 8601 0453 4809 2070 6129 5924 9031 1977 9987 9943 1902 1200 1497 8084 7092 1719 8244 8930 1550 2041 1391 4616 1303 3501 0246 2010 2124 0596 0344 2389 6849 4086 2705 6732 0924 1103 1964 5056 7874 8725 0876

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000