LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result 05.07.2023 (Today): FIFTY FIFTY FF-56 WEDNESDAY Lucky Draw Result To Be Declared Shortly- 1 Crore Bumper Prize
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Wednesday 05-07-2023 LIVE: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "FIFTY FIFTY". Every Wednesday at 3 PM, the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "FIFTY FIFTY" lotto was priced at just Rs. 50. To check lucky winners on Wednesday, July 05, 2023, scroll down for the complete list of winning digits provided below.
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 05-07-2023 Live Updates: The lottery department announces the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-56" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 05, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-56" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-56 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-56 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
Kerala Lottery Result 05 July LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF- 56 Lucky Draw Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for FIFTY FIFTY FF- 56 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for FIFTY FIFTY will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 05 July Live Updates: Daily Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.