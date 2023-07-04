trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630368
NewsIndia
KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT

Live | Kerala State Lottery Result 04.07.2023 (Today): STHREE SAKTHI SS-372 TUESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw Result OUT Shortly- 75 Lakh First Prize Complete Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 Today 04-07-2023 Live: On Tuesday, July 04, 2023 Sthree Sakthi SS-372 Lottery lucky draw results will be released by the Kerala state lottery agency today at 2.55 PM on keralalotteries.com. Scroll down for the complete list of winning digits provided below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 12:53 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live | Kerala State Lottery Result 04.07.2023 (Today): STHREE SAKTHI SS-372 TUESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw Result OUT Shortly- 75 Lakh First Prize Complete Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 04-07-2023 Live Updates: The lottery department announces the "STHREE SAKTHI SS-372" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 04, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-372" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs.

Check Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-55 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-372 LOTTERY


cre Trending Stories

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W-725 Monday

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-606 Sunday

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-608 Saturday

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-335 Friday

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-476 Thursday

Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-55 Wednesday

Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-371 Tuesday

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-724 Monday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-372 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad