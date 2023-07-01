Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-608 SATURDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 01-07-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA". Each Saturday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of KARUNYA KR-608 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today.
Today, July 1, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-608" will be drawn.
Check Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA KR-608, 01 July 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-608 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-608 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Today Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for KARUNYA KR-608 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for KARUNYA KR-608 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.
Kerala Lottery Prize Money More Than 1 Lakh
- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.
- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.
- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).
- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.
- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.
Kerala Lottery Tax Deduction
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala KARUNYA KR-605 Winners
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala KARUNYA KR-608 Prize Details
The consolation prize is one of nine prizes on the Karunya lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received "80 lakhs" of rupees, and the second and third rewards were, respectively, 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 award in each series). The winners received 252715 rewards in total. The lottery agency will remove 10% from the first- through third place awards and then pay the remaining money to the agents (who sell the winning tickets). The fourth through eighth places as well as the consolation awards will receive 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) from the government-allocated budget.
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.