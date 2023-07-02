trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629668
Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-606 SUNDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - 1st Prize 70 Lakh

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 02-07-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "AKSHAYA". Each Sunday at 3 PM, the "AKSHAYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "AKSHAYA" lottery code is "AK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "AKSHAYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of AKSHAYA AK-606 received Rs. 70 Lakhs today.

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "AKSHAYA AK-606" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 2, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "AKSHAYA AK-606" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 70 Lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result AKSHAYA AK-606, 02 July 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-606 LOTTERY


LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-608 Saturday

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-335 Friday

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-476 Thursday

Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-55 Wednesday

Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-371 Tuesday

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-724 Monday

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-605 Sunday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-606 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

02 July 2023
12:40 PM

Kerala AKSHAYA AK-606 Prize Details

Akshaya lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got 70 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 253826 prizes were given to the winners. The lottery agency will remove 10% from the first- through third place awards and then pay the remaining money to the agents (who sell the winning tickets). The fourth through eighth places as well as the consolation awards will receive 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) from the government-allocated budget.

12:40 PM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

12:38 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday: Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.80,00,000/- [80 Lakhs] 
Ticket No: KD 252671 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: V T PRASANNAN
Agency No.: K 3334

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
Ticket No: KF 496070 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: SURESH BABU K
Agency No.: P 4142

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh] 
Ticket Numbers
KA 349175
KB 628067
KC 127508
KD 845869
KE 357817
KF 604981
KG 720027
KH 699420
KJ 205231
KK 212103
KL 773921
KM 803541

12:36 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-608 Saturday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KD 252671

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KF 496070

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: KA 349175 KB 628067 KC 127508 KD 845869 KE 357817 KF 604981 KG 720027 KH 699420 KJ 205231 KK 212103 KL 773921 KM 803541

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KA 252671 KB 252671 KC 252671 KE 252671 KF 252671 KG 252671 KH 252671 KJ 252671 KK 252671 KL 252671 KM 252671

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 8501  1684  7143  2379  3325  5362  9849  6874  8756  6922  2532  7380  4861  1617  6720  6905  4465  3749

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1807  1821  2782  4063  4572  5438  5506  6024  7103  7527

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 5653  4424  3904  0393  6773  6198  1370  4121  8375  2167  2923  8465  6134  3622

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 6840  6218  8535  2833  6707  2397  3066  4796  8925  2759  6233  4276  9670  1124  1497  8571  6246  2928  2755  3479  7521  8188  2462  2290  7912  8110  8007  7442  2979  8883  7913  1736  6239  3579  9286  4216  6774  2039  9142  2429  4340  6679  7260  4845  4078  4770  3665  1954  6083  7799  1057  6475  7626  7369  1974  4170  0213  7301  4554  0226  7308  6130  4629  6554  8180  7464  6822  7847  3051  7816  0205  1533  0924  1934  6264  3834  5016  9285  9238  9211

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0242  0258  0319  0333  0345  0389  0424  0444  0506  0511  0915  0925  1180  1210  1301  1315  1324  1342  1344  1371  1385  1393  1470  1574  1817  1891  1936  2159  2163  2213  2269  2331  2359  2423  2464  2632  2724  2943  2977  3130  3188  3238  3262  3453  3487  3569  3625  3657  3822  3865  4052  4141  4149  4174  4208  4376  4598  4693  4699  4700  4742  4765  4841  4998  5188  5189  5279  5319  5323  5437  5459  5466  5480  5522  6045  6349  6370  6372  6505  6581  6631  6658  6719  6757  6891  7069  7071  7116  7185  7197  7275  7425  7642  7644  7673  7735  7745  7780  7789  7882  8065  8136  8165  8208  8294  8404  8447  8503  8540  8583  8670  8752  8759  8809  8816  8906  9086  9594  9659  9709  9807  9834  9940  9975

12:36 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

