Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-606 SUNDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - 1st Prize 70 Lakh
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 02-07-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "AKSHAYA". Each Sunday at 3 PM, the "AKSHAYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "AKSHAYA" lottery code is "AK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "AKSHAYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of AKSHAYA AK-606 received Rs. 70 Lakhs today.
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "AKSHAYA AK-606" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 2, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "AKSHAYA AK-606" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 70 Lakhs.
Check Kerala Lottery Result AKSHAYA AK-606, 02 July 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-606 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-606 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-606 Prize Details
Akshaya lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got 70 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 253826 prizes were given to the winners. The lottery agency will remove 10% from the first- through third place awards and then pay the remaining money to the agents (who sell the winning tickets). The fourth through eighth places as well as the consolation awards will receive 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) from the government-allocated budget.
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result Saturday: Top 3 Winners
1st Prize Rs.80,00,000/- [80 Lakhs]
Ticket No: KD 252671 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: V T PRASANNAN
Agency No.: K 3334
2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
Ticket No: KF 496070 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: SURESH BABU K
Agency No.: P 4142
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
Ticket Numbers
KA 349175
KB 628067
KC 127508
KD 845869
KE 357817
KF 604981
KG 720027
KH 699420
KJ 205231
KK 212103
KL 773921
KM 803541
Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-608 Saturday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KD 252671
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KF 496070
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: KA 349175 KB 628067 KC 127508 KD 845869 KE 357817 KF 604981 KG 720027 KH 699420 KJ 205231 KK 212103 KL 773921 KM 803541
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KA 252671 KB 252671 KC 252671 KE 252671 KF 252671 KG 252671 KH 252671 KJ 252671 KK 252671 KL 252671 KM 252671
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 8501 1684 7143 2379 3325 5362 9849 6874 8756 6922 2532 7380 4861 1617 6720 6905 4465 3749
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1807 1821 2782 4063 4572 5438 5506 6024 7103 7527
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 5653 4424 3904 0393 6773 6198 1370 4121 8375 2167 2923 8465 6134 3622
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 6840 6218 8535 2833 6707 2397 3066 4796 8925 2759 6233 4276 9670 1124 1497 8571 6246 2928 2755 3479 7521 8188 2462 2290 7912 8110 8007 7442 2979 8883 7913 1736 6239 3579 9286 4216 6774 2039 9142 2429 4340 6679 7260 4845 4078 4770 3665 1954 6083 7799 1057 6475 7626 7369 1974 4170 0213 7301 4554 0226 7308 6130 4629 6554 8180 7464 6822 7847 3051 7816 0205 1533 0924 1934 6264 3834 5016 9285 9238 9211
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0242 0258 0319 0333 0345 0389 0424 0444 0506 0511 0915 0925 1180 1210 1301 1315 1324 1342 1344 1371 1385 1393 1470 1574 1817 1891 1936 2159 2163 2213 2269 2331 2359 2423 2464 2632 2724 2943 2977 3130 3188 3238 3262 3453 3487 3569 3625 3657 3822 3865 4052 4141 4149 4174 4208 4376 4598 4693 4699 4700 4742 4765 4841 4998 5188 5189 5279 5319 5323 5437 5459 5466 5480 5522 6045 6349 6370 6372 6505 6581 6631 6658 6719 6757 6891 7069 7071 7116 7185 7197 7275 7425 7642 7644 7673 7735 7745 7780 7789 7882 8065 8136 8165 8208 8294 8404 8447 8503 8540 8583 8670 8752 8759 8809 8816 8906 9086 9594 9659 9709 9807 9834 9940 9975
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.