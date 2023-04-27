Live | Maharashtra State Lottery Results Today 27-04-2023: Akarshak Pushkraj Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Shortly- Check Full Winners List Here
Maharashtra State Lottery Thursday 27-04-2023: The results of Maharashtra State Lottery Thursday, Weekly Lottery will be declared today, April 28, 2023, at 5 PM. Scroll down to check winners list.
Maharashtra State Lottery Result 27-4-2023 Live: Maharashtra State Lottery is a luck based game in India that offers its players the chance to win broad prizes in weekly, monthly, and bumper draws. The lottery has been running for several years, and it has been beneficial to raise funds for various social programs in the state. The Maharashtra State Lottery weekly draws take place from Monday to Saturday. The ticket price for the weekly draw is just ₹50, and the top prize is INR 7,00,000. Apart from that, the Maharashtra State lottery also conducts a small prize ranging from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 5,000.
Maharashtra State Lottery: Bumper Draws
Apart from that, Maharashtra State Lottery also holds monthly & bumper draws, which take place on the first of every month. the monthly lottery price of the ticket draw is starting price ₹100 to ₹200, and the top prize is Up to Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore. There are also other smaller prizes available, ranging from Rs. 200 to Rs. 10,000.
Maharashtra State Lottery: Prize Details
1st Prize: ₹700000
2nd Prize- ₹2000
3rd Prize- ₹1000
4th Prize-₹500
5th Prize-₹200
6th Prize- ₹100
Consolation Prize- ₹5000
Maharashtra State Lottery Result Live April 27: Akarshak Pushkraj Lucky Draw Complete Winners List