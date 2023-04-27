topStoriesenglish2599939
MAHARASHTRA STATE LOTTERY RESULT 2023

Live | Maharashtra State Lottery Results Today 27-04-2023: Akarshak Pushkraj Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Shortly- Check Full Winners List Here

Maharashtra State Lottery Thursday 27-04-2023: The results of Maharashtra State Lottery Thursday, Weekly Lottery will be declared today, April 28, 2023, at 5 PM. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

Live | Maharashtra State Lottery Results Today 27-04-2023: Akarshak Pushkraj Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Shortly- Check Full Winners List Here
Maharashtra State Lottery Result 27-4-2023 Live: Maharashtra State Lottery is a luck based game in India that offers its players the chance to win broad prizes in weekly, monthly, and bumper draws. The lottery has been running for several years, and it has been beneficial to raise funds for various social programs in the state. The Maharashtra State Lottery weekly draws take place from Monday to Saturday. The ticket price for the weekly draw is just ₹50, and the top prize is INR 7,00,000. Apart from that, the Maharashtra State lottery also conducts a small prize ranging from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 5,000.

Maharashtra State Lottery: Bumper Draws

Apart from that, Maharashtra State Lottery also holds monthly & bumper draws, which take place on the first of every month. the monthly lottery price of the ticket draw is starting price ₹100 to ₹200, and the top prize is Up to Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore. There are also other smaller prizes available, ranging from Rs. 200 to Rs. 10,000.

Maharashtra State Lottery: Prize Details

1st Prize: ₹700000

2nd Prize- ₹2000

3rd Prize- ₹1000

 

4th Prize-₹500

 

5th Prize-₹200

6th Prize- ₹100

Consolation Prize- ₹5000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Maharashtra State Lottery Result 2023 

27 April 2023
17:24 PM

Maharashtra State Lottery Result Live April 27: Akarshak Pushkraj Lucky Draw Complete Winners List

Maharashtra

