LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result TODAY 02-11-2023 (OUT): Dear Mahanadi 1 PM Lucky Draw Result ANNOUNCED - Check Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 02-11-2023 Thursday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here daily. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a legal lottery. The result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING", Nagaland's "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result at 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is a Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Thursday 02.11.2023 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland Lottery 02-11-2023 Thursday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result 02-11-2023

Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result:

Nagaland's "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result:

Nagaland "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result at 8 PM

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)