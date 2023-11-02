LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result TODAY 02-11-2023 (OUT): Dear Mahanadi 1 PM Lucky Draw Result ANNOUNCED - Check Complete Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 02-11-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Lucky Draw Result, Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check winners list.
Trending Photos
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 02-11-2023 Thursday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here daily. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a legal lottery. The result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING", Nagaland's "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result at 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is a Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Thursday 02.11.2023 Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery 02-11-2023 Thursday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result 02-11-2023
Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result:
Nagaland's "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result:
Nagaland "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result at 8 PM
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Today | Live Updates: Today's Draw
The winners of the Nagaland State Lotteries DEAR MAHANADI MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR LAKE EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today, Thursday, October 12, 2023. The lucky winners of the first prize in all three lotteries will each receive a whopping Rs. 1 crore. Keep scrolling to see the latest and live updates regarding the lottery.