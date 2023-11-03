LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result TODAY 03-11-2023: Dear Meghna 1 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be ANNOUNCED- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 03-11-2023 Friday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here daily. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a legal lottery. The result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHANA MORNING", Nagaland's "DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result at 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is a Bumper of 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TFriday 03.11.2023 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland Lottery 03-11-2023 Friday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result 03-11-2023 October

Dear Meghana 1 pm lucky draw

Dear Seagull 8 pm night lucky draw - check complete winners list

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)