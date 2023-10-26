LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result TODAY 26-10-2023 (OUT): Dear Mahanadi 1 PM Lucky Draw Result ANNOUNCED - 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 26-10-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Lucky Draw Result, Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 26-10-2023 Thursday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Check Latest Nagaland Lottery Result Wednesday (26 October 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Thursday 26.10.2023 Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery 26-10-2023 Thursday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result 26-10-2023 October
Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result:
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Nagaland Lottery Result October 26: Dear Mahanadi 1pm lucky draw annouced - check complete winners list
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 26 October, 2023 Live: History
The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.
Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR Mahanadi Result 26.10.2023
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear INDUS and Draw Date: 26.10.2023
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.