LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 (OUT): Dear Seagull 8 PM Lucky Draw Result ANNOUNCED- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 27-10-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHANA MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM Lucky Draw Result, Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 27-10-2023 Thursday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHANA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Check Latest Nagaland Lottery Result Wednesday (27 October 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Thursday 27.10.2023 Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery 27-10-2023 Thursday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result 27-10-2023 October
Dear Meghana 1 pm lucky draw
Dear Seagull 8 pm night lucky draw - check complete winners list
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result October 27: Dear Seagull 8 pm lucky draw announced
Dear Meghana 1 pm lucky draw result ANNOUNCED - check complete winners list
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 27 October, 2023 Live: History
The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.
Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR Mahanadi Result 27.10.2023
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear INDUS and Draw Date: 27.10.2023
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.