Live | Nagaland State Lottery Monday Weekly (01-05-2023): DEAR DWARKA 1 PM Result OUT Soon - Check List Of Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Sunday 01-05-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA Morning 1 PM, DEAR DESERT 6 PM, DEAR FINCH 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, May 01, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 01-05-2023 Monday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MONDAY", "DEAR DESERT SUNDAY" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR FINCH EVENING SUNDAY" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result 01 May 2023 Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result May 01-05-2023
Nagaland DEAR DWARKA Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR DESERT 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR FINCH Evening 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 01.05.2023
3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on May 01, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website
Nagaland Lottery Result 30.4.2023: How To Download
The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today at 30.4.2023. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com
Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.
Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result 30.4.2023″
Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.
Step 5: Match your lottery number
Nagaland Lottery Result: Prize Winners Tax Rule
As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident).
Nagaland Lottery Result: How To Claim Prize Money
Anyone may obtain the claim form from their official website. The rules of the Nagaland lottery must be followed by the players. If you won more over Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata. Winners can submit their claims to the following location together with the required documentation.
Nagaland State Weekly Lottery Results 30.04.2023
