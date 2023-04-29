Live | Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023 (Today) 29-04-2023: Dear Narmada 1 PM Result OUT - Check Full Winners List Here
Nagaland State Lottery Saturday 29-04-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Narmada Morning 1 PM, Dear River 6 PM, Dear Stork weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 29-04-2023: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “Dear Oval Tuesday”, Dear River Tuesday Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM, “Dear Stork Evening Tuesday” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Lottery Result 26 April 2023
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result April 29-04-2023
Nagaland Dear Narmada Morning 1 PM Result: 43J 61339
Nagaland Dear River 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland Dear Stork 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland State Lottery Result 29.4.2023
Dear Narmada 1st Prize: 43J 61339
Nagaland Lottery Results 29.4.2023: Steps To Claim Prize
The Ticket Buyer needs to follow the Nagaland lotteries standards to guarantee the prize. If you won above Rs.1,00,000, you need to present a few records required by Nagaland State Lotteries Board.
Winning Amount Submit Claim Form Department
5000 Rs and Below Amount (Ticket Agents)
1 Lakh Rs and Below Amount (Department of District Lottery Offices)
1 Lakh Rs and Below{Other State} (Department of Directorate)
1 Lakh Rs or Above Amount (Department of Director of State Lotteries)
1 Lakh Rs to 20 Lakhs Rs Amount (Department of Deputy Director)
20 lakhs and Above Amount (Department of Director)
Nagaland Lottery Results: Steps to Download
The participants who are all brought Nagaland State lottery sambad tickets for today’s 29.4.2023 draw can be able to check the Lottery Sambad Results by the online website www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com itself. For that, the participants are requested to follow the steps by step Guide below.
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear Ostrich Evening and Draw Date: 29.4.2023.
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.
LOTTERY SAMBAD Allowed State In INDIA
1) Arunachal Pradesh State Lottery
2) Nagaland State Lottery
3) Madhya Pradesh State Lottery
4) Kerala State Lottery
5) Mizoram State Lottery
6) Goa State Lottery
7) Manipur State Lottery
8) West Bengal State Lottery
9) Sikkim State Lottery
10) Punjab State Lottery
11) Assam State Lottery (Bodoland lottery)
12) Meghalaya State Lottery (Meghalaya Teer )
13) Maharashtra State Lottery