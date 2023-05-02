LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Tuesday Weekly 02-05-2023: Dear GODAVARI 1 PM Result OUT Soon - Check List Of Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Tuesday 02-05-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM, DEAR WAVE 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, May 02, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 02-05-2023 Tuesday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY", "DEAR WAVE TUESDAY" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR GOOSE TUESDAY" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (02 May 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result May 02-05-2023
Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR WAVE 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR GOOSE Evening 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland Lottery Result 02.05.2023: How To Download
The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today at 30.4.2023. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com
Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.
Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result 30.4.2023″
Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.
Step 5: Match your lottery number
Nagaland State Lottery (02.05.2023) Winners
DEAR FINCH 8 PM Full List Of Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 53H 83925
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – ASHOK PRAMANIK – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 83925
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 25648 34310 36528 53797 67058
68906 74030 85885 87951 91127
3rd Prize ₹450/-
0603 0938 1853 2403 2843
4060 4270 6618 6736 7523
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0429 1392 1498 1522 2976
4243 5141 6574 9054 9074
5th Prize ₹120/-
0031 0040 0049 0181 0427 0536 0686 0822 0989 1029
1030 1224 1348 1416 1469 1589 1658 2044 2391 2410
2419 2818 2883 2970 2982 3038 3076 3128 3135 3150
3203 3363 3441 3531 3569 3735 3817 3930 3967 3972
4044 4199 4261 4293 4295 4355 4389 4481 4532 4556
4775 4803 4896 5031 5046 5102 5106 5127 5335 5444
5510 5547 5570 5713 5720 5779 5965 6091 6096 6204
6432 6520 6818 6856 6960 6969 7149 7183 7184 7252
7322 7380 7423 7455 7705 7916 7958 7980 8306 8315
8320 8382 8481 8540 8681 9279 9456 9533 9693 9775
Nagaland State Lottery (02.05.2023) 6 PM Winners
Dear Desert Full List Of Winners
Nagaland State Lottery (01.05.2023) Result
Dear Dwarka (1 PM) Full List Of Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket Number: 39A 30281
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – AMAR – WB
Cons.Prize 1000/-
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket Number: 14636 19183 26941 31801 43021
45149 68867 93482 94743 98457
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket Number: 0095 0102 0132 1282 2699
6456 6627 7449 8011 8734
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket Number: 1283 1824 3679 4912 5790
8567 8721 8932 9081 9601
5th Prize ₹120/-
0035 0100 0302 0349 0424 0573 0781 0910 0933 1022
1074 1133 1146 1443 1568 1570 1646 1697 1751 1883
1907 2078 2217 2473 2778 2822 2844 2901 2902 2993
3002 3011 3137 3192 3233 3526 3556 3592 3982 4021
4026 4032 4091 4157 4401 4447 4638 4654 4715 4782
4877 4888 4914 4932 5024 5317 5318 5503 5539 5619
5770 5914 6077 6087 6123 6196 6201 6212 6338 6400
6440 6450 6505 6753 7046 7208 7432 7444 7596 7638
7801 7836 7949 8070 8211 8213 8216 8367 8437 9053
9091 9295 9377 9560 9653 9761 9762 9811 9842 9860
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 02.05.2023
3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on May 02, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website