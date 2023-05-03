LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Wednesday 03-05-2023: DEAR INDUS 1 PM Result OUT Soon - Check List Of Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Wednesday 03-05-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM, DEAR HILL 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN Evening 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, May 03, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
- The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis.
- Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English.
- In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal.
Trending Photos
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 03-05-2023 Wednesday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS WEDNESDAY", "DEAR HILL WEDNESDAY" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR PELICAN WEDNESDAY" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (03 May 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result May 03-05-2023
Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR HILL 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR PELICAN EVENING 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023
Nagaland Lottery Result 03.05.2023: How To Download
The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today at 30.4.2023. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com
Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.
Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result 03.05.2023″
Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.
Step 5: Match your lottery number
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery (02.05.2023)
DEAR GOOSE 8 PM WINNERS
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 65J 08434
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 08434
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 21931 26256 28941 29299 49370
55150 57321 58082 72127 77416
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0467 2230 2398 3957 5937
6487 6599 7184 9127 9379
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0038 0426 2027 2249 2429
2535 3353 4269 6120 9656
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0034 0223 0250 0358 0420 0627 0636 0656 0694 0818
0888 1039 1102 1108 1132 1198 1418 1552 1566 1590
1599 1709 1855 1917 2050 2060 2092 2180 2337 2443
2491 2527 2692 2932 2984 3142 3201 3500 3548 3580
3898 4049 4062 4076 4227 4261 4332 4416 4506 4781
4832 4949 5021 5273 5373 5415 5848 6132 6421 6456
6470 6499 6619 6709 6756 6794 6915 7262 7445 7606
7723 7888 8040 8059 8106 8301 8520 8538 8689 8723
8775 8954 8980 8985 9028 9041 9044 9054 9194 9200
9208 9303 9308 9442 9482 9506 9711 9724 9958 9982
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result (02.05.2023)
DEAR WAVE 6 PM LUCKY WINNERS
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No. 94E 06058
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No. 06058
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No. 12029 22216 23916 29454 34349
47355 54440 58415 88834 98552
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No. 0739 1146 3206 3590 4491
5555 8243 9101 9617 9641
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No. 0714 0787 2247 2408 3196
4607 6009 6540 8684 9377
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No. 0005 0078 0111 0175 0424 0515 0570 0762 0804 0888
0890 0914 1072 1343 1382 1389 1395 1528 1637 1850
1984 2032 2054 2230 2332 2341 2348 2382 2412 2430
2654 2674 2693 2698 2760 2882 3320 3455 3527 3547
3549 3599 3652 3889 4066 4104 4228 4351 4666 4673
4733 4952 5331 5344 5594 5671 5695 5796 5845 5884
5980 5995 6002 6022 6097 6180 6216 6322 6443 6594
6648 6687 6736 6833 7030 7032 7093 7122 7608 7969
8036 8052 8081 8138 8145 8227 8344 8367 8421 8501
8653 8948 9036 9084 9130 9358 9505 9618 9674 9769
Nagaland State Lottery (02.05.2023) Result
DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY RESULT OUT
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No. 79C 37008
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No. 37008
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No. 06557 19295 24887 28093 40997
43712 61084 66624 68388 97613
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No. 0138 2536 2621 4386 4738
6013 7896 8300 8593 9584
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No. 0395 2308 2548 4471 4917
6425 7423 8052 9522 9775
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No. 0167 0348 0364 0375 0487 0633 0653 0680 0699 0713
0865 0991 1049 1081 1110 1272 1577 1589 1602 1611
1636 1688 1950 1960 2160 2204 2289 2382 2470 2551
2636 2789 2906 2942 3020 3355 3426 3606 3639 3704
3745 3941 4004 4296 4300 4949 5240 5479 5498 5514
5611 5645 5719 5796 6108 6175 6226 6262 6267 6342
6378 6403 6405 6417 6488 6490 6589 6600 6649 6816
6885 6974 7086 7211 7216 7559 7568 7750 8157 8169
8207 8358 8376 8503 8524 8531 8656 8700 8910 8944
8960 8962 9003 9345 9593 9695 9829 9888 9907 9966
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 03.05.2023
3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on May 03, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website