Anantnag Encounter Live Updates: Operation Enters Third Day, One More Army Soldier Martyred
Anantnag Encounter Day 3 Live Updates: The joint search operation by the Indian Army and JKP launched on the night of 12-13 September continues on its third day. The army has encircled hideout of two to three terrorists in Garol village in Anantnag district of Jammu And Kashmir.
Anantnag Encounter Day 3 Live Updates: The ongoing terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag claimed the life of another Indian Army soldier on Friday (Sept 15), as the operation entered its third day of tension. The country paid its respects to the colonel, the major, and the DSP who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during a fierce gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The Army said on Thursday that two more personnel have been wounded.
The joint search operation by the Indian Army and JKP was launched on the night of 12-13 September, based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence and hideout of two to three terrorists in Garol village, Anantnag. A cordon was established and a thorough search of the village was carried out. Further leads revealed that the terrorists were hiding in the higher reaches above the village, which were covered with dense vegetation.
In the intense exchange of fire, Col Singh, Maj Dhonchak, and DSP Humayun were hit by bullets and later succumbed to their injuries. The army said that the bodies of the two army officers were recovered through specialised operations in the treacherous terrain.
Two more personnel have been injured in the ongoing operations. The operation is still under progress.
Anantnag Encounter Live: Martyred Col. Manpreet Singh's Cremation Soon
Son of Col. Manpreet Singh salutes before the mortal remains of his father who laid down his life in the service of the nation during an anti-terror operation in J&K's Anantnag on 13th September The last rites of Col. Manpreet Singh will take place in Mullanpur Garibdass of Mohali, Punjab.
Anantnag Encounter Live: Top Army And Police Officials At Site
The face-off between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag is still going on for the third day. Many senior officers from the army and police have arrived at the site where the encounter is taking place.
Anantnag Encounter Live: Major Ashish Cremated With State Honours
Major Ashish Dhonchak, who lost his life in the ongoing encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag was laid to rest with full state honours in Haryana's Panipat on Friday.