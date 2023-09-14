LIVE Updates | Encounter In Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir: Intense Gunfight Between Army, Terrorists; Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhoncha, DSP Humayun Bhat Martyred
In a tragic incident in Kashmir, three security personnel lost their lives during a confrontation with militants. The brave individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice were Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Humayun Bhat. They were tragically killed by terrorists during a fierce firefight that unfolded in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.
Anantnag Encounter Live Updates: In a tragic incident in Kashmir, three security personnel lost their lives during a confrontation with militants. The brave individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice were Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Humayun Bhat. They were tragically killed by terrorists during a fierce firefight that unfolded in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.
This harrowing encounter unfolded during the night spanning Tuesday and Wednesday when a joint operation, involving both the police and Army, was launched to counter insurgent activities in the Garol village of Kokernag, situated in the southern part of Anantnag district. The operation commenced on Tuesday evening but was temporarily halted during the night. However, it was swiftly reignited in the morning after receiving credible intelligence indicating the presence of terrorists at a hideout.
Meanwhile, the terrorist group known as TRF (The Resistance Front) has claimed responsibility for the deadly encounter through social media channels. They stated that their specialized squad carried out the operation. Although the police and other security agencies have refrained from commenting on TRF's claim, sources have suggested a connection between this forested area in Kokernag, where the encounter took place, and the nearby Kulgam Hallen forests. It was in these same forests that the terrorist organization PAFF (People's Anti-Fascist Front) conducted a similar attack on the Army on August 4th, claiming the lives of three soldiers.
Anantnag Encounter Live Updates: Farooq Abdullah Attacks Govt On Militancy In Jammu And Kashmir
Regarding the recent incident in Rajouri, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah expresses his concerns, stating, "I see no end in sight to this situation. We witnessed an encounter in Rajouri today, and such encounters are a daily occurrence. The government constantly asserts that militancy has been eradicated, but I ask, has it truly come to an end? This issue will persist until a constructive path is discovered that leads to peace. We cannot attain peace through conflict; it can only be realized through dialogue..."
#WATCH | On the encounter in Rajouri, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah says, "I don't see the end of this. Today we had an encounter in Rajouri, there are encounters daily. The government shouts daily that militancy is over. Now tell me, is militancy over? This… pic.twitter.com/pD3Rslo31G
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023
Anantnag Encounter Live Updates: J-K police, Army Resume Operation On Second Day
Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday resumed the operation against the terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district.
#WATCH | Anantnag, J&K: Search operation underway in the forest area of Gadole, Kokernag pic.twitter.com/B8UMuhr1Bt
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023