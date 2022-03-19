हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: New Punjab cabinet to take oath shortly

Ten MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take oath as Ministers in Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh on Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 19, 2022 - 10:23
Comments |

New Delhi: Ten MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take oath as Ministers in Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The leaders who will become a part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains.

Meanwhile, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will begin his two-day visit to India, which is his first on Saturday.

Kishida will take part in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, besides holding bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi.

The objective is to coordinate developmental projects in Northeastern parts of India in areas of connectivity, forest management, disaster risk reduction and capacity building.

Several projects, including the up-gradation of highways in Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram are underway.

Stay tuned for more live updates:

19 March 2022, 09:59 AM

Amit Shah participates in the 83rd Raising Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday participated in the 83rd Raising Day program of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu. 

 

19 March 2022, 09:51 AM

VHP condemns Dhaka temple attack, calls for Hindu-safety

Condemning the attack on an ISKCON temple in Dhaka, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called upon Bangladesh to take measures to ensure the safety of the minority Hindus in the country.

The VHP has also urged the Government of India to take cognisance of the incident in Dhaka.

19 March 2022, 09:41 AM

NIA Court orders framing of charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founders 

NIA Court has ordered framing of charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, Kashmiri separatist leaders including Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam under various sections of UAPA.

 

19 March 2022, 09:34 AM

Ukraine 'temporarily' loses access to Sea of Azov: Defence Ministry

Ukraine's defence ministry said late on Friday that it lost access to the Sea of Azov "temporarily" as invading Russian forces were tightening their grip around the Sea`s major port of Mariupol.

"The occupiers have partially succeeded in the Donetsk operational district, temporarily depriving Ukraine of access to the Sea of Azov," Ukraine`s defence ministry said in a statement.

19 March 2022, 09:23 AM

UP once again chose a govt for nationalism: Yogi Adityanath on Holi

UP CM elect Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that people are celebrating Holi with fervour after two years as the pandemic situation is under control.

"You're connected to the enthusiasm of Holi for the past 10 days. For the first time in 2 years, Corona is under the control on Holi & we have an opportunity to participate in the event, in person. Secondly, UP once again chose a govt for nationalism and good governance," he said.

19 March 2022, 09:15 AM

Ukraine President Zelenskyy seeks serious dialogue with Russia

Amid Russia`s plan to transfer their troops from Armenia to support the offensive against Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video on Saturday, saying that he wants a serious conversation with Moscow as "the time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine".

"I want everyone to hear me now, especially (those) in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting; it is time to talk," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

19 March 2022, 09:14 AM

Ukraine's cyberpolice blocks 1,500 Russian resources

Ukraine`s cyberpolice, a law enforcement agency within the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said it has blocked 1,500 Russian resources which had an audience of about 15 million people, in an attempt to stop propaganda information on Moscow`s ongoing war on Kyiv.
 

