LIVE: New Punjab cabinet to take oath shortly

New Delhi: Ten MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take oath as Ministers in Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The leaders who will become a part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains.

Meanwhile, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will begin his two-day visit to India, which is his first on Saturday.

Kishida will take part in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, besides holding bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi.

The objective is to coordinate developmental projects in Northeastern parts of India in areas of connectivity, forest management, disaster risk reduction and capacity building.

Several projects, including the up-gradation of highways in Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram are underway.

