LIVE: UPA govt did not let Nitish Kumar work, wasted 10 years, says PM Modi at Sasaram

23 October 2020, 11:45 AM
When I was Gujarat CM and Nitish ji attended UPA's meetings in New Delhi, Nitish Ji always told them - don't stall Bihar's development. But for 10 years, those who were defeated in Bihar were angry, they influenced Centre and ensured Nitish ji cannot work. They wasted Bihar's 10 years: PM Modi
23 October 2020, 11:39 AM
Meanwhile, Congress attacks PM Modi saying, "Will PM Modi today show the courage to announce special status for Bihar. PM Modi gathered praises but where is Central University in Bhagalpur? PM Modi needs to give a lot of answers to 12 crore population of Bihar."
Will PM Modi today show the courage to announce special status for Bihar. PM Modi gathered praises but where is Central University in Bhagalpur? PM Modi needs to give a lot of answers to 12 crore population of Bihar: Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala on PM Modi's #Bihar rallies pic.twitter.com/sARcZkqPOn
— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020
23 October 2020, 11:37 AM
PM Modi claimed 'Mandi and MSP are excuses' to save the brokers and middlemen. "Before the Lok Sabha elections, a scheme to deposit money directly to the bank account of farmers had started, what confusion did they (the opposition) spread then," he said.
23 October 2020, 11:33 AM
'The NDA govt abrogated Article 370 in J&K. These people say they will bring it back if they come to power. After saying this they dare to ask for votes from Bihar. Is this not an insult to Bihar? The state which sends its sons and daughters to the borders to protect the country,' says PM Modi.
23 October 2020, 11:31 AM
The people who once ruled Bihar are again looking at the developing state with their greedy eyes. But, Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, that was the time when there was worsening law and order situation and corruption in the state: PM Modi at Sasaram
23 October 2020, 11:26 AM
"I want to congratulate the people of Bihar for the way they are fighting the battle against COVID-19. The decisions and steps taken by the state govt and people of Bihar against the pandemic is highly commendable": PM Modi at Biada Maidan in Sasaram.
23 October 2020, 11:23 AM
PM Modi pays respect to the brave soldiers from Bihar who martyred in Galwan valley and Pulwama. "Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour and ensured Bharat Mata's head is held high. Jawans of Bihar were also martyred in Pulwama attack. I bow my head at their feet and pay respects," Modi said.
23 October 2020, 11:20 AM
Voters of Bihar have taken a resolve that they won't let those who have a history of making the state 'Bimaru' come near them: PM Narendra Modi at Biada Maidan in Sasaram
23 October 2020, 11:13 AM
Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we've worked for the development of Bihar. If given another chance to serve the state, we'll make sure irrigation facilities & benefits of the latest technology are available at every village: Bihar CM & JDU chief Nitish Kumar in Sasaram
23 October 2020, 11:10 AM
"Bihar lost its two sons recently. I pay my respects to Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, who was with me till his last breath and gave his entire life for the welfare of the poor and Dalits. Similarly, Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji also worked for poor. I pay respects to him" says PM Modi at Sasaram (ANI)
23 October 2020, 10:57 AM
PM Narendra Modi reaches Biada Maidan in Sasaram to address an election rally. Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar addressing at present, says, "I welcome our Prime Minister and I thank people for turning up in huge numbers despite COVID-19 pandemic." (ANI)
23 October 2020, 08:42 AM
Ahead of the fist phase of voting in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar starting today. PM Modi will address three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on Friday. While on October 28, PM Modi will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna; and on November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur and later in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria.
23 October 2020, 08:33 AM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had on Thursday assured that the people of the state will be provided with free Covid-19 vaccine, once developed. Read more here
23 October 2020, 08:31 AM
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on twitter assured that every poor person in Madhya Pradesh will get free COVID-19 vaccine.
"Since the COVID-19 vaccine trial started in the country a discussion has begun among the poor section of the country, 'Will we be able to bear these expenses?' Today I want to make it clear, every poor people in Madhya Pradesh will get free vaccine," he wrote on Twitter.