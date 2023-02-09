Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to Reply to Motion of Thanks to President in Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2pm in Rajya Sabha today during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. The Prime Minister's Office today confirmed that PM Modi will be speaking in the Rajya Sabha at around 2 PM and will be participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. The debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha concluded on Wednesday.
Trending Photos
Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2pm in Rajya Sabha today during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. The Prime Minister's Office today confirmed that PM Modi will be speaking in the Rajya Sabha at around 2 PM and will be participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. The debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha concluded on Wednesday.
President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session. In her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Droupadi Murmu while touching upon several issues in her address, including defence, space, women empowerment, and the importance of public involvement during the 'Amrit Kaal' to build a developed India said that the country had a government that was "stable, fearless, decisive", working for all classes without any discrimination and giving thrust to 'virasat' (heritage) as well as 'vikas' (development). Murmu spoke of the government's relentless fight against corruption, the "biggest enemy of democracy and social justice". However, the opposition criticised the President`s address.
Rajya Sabha Live: Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Presides Over the House
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is now presiding over the upper house. PM Narendra Modi is likley to make statement shortly.
Rajya Sabha Live: PM Modi doesn’t want to listen to uncomfortable questions, says Congress
PM Narendra Modi never faces the media because he doesn’t want to listen to uncomfortable questions. Rahul Gandhi’s questions were uncomfortable. PM doesn’t have any answer at his disposal to refute every charge by Rahul Gandhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP on Adani issue.
Rajya Sabha Live Updates: Congress furious over expunging of speech parts of Rahul, Kharge
The Congress was furious today after the presiding officers of both the Houses expunged parts of the speech made by Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Kharge, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition, raised the matter before the Rajya Sabha Chairman. He said that he had not said anything unparliamentary and his speech should be restored. He said that in the past former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had used similar words for former PM Narsimha Rao.
More Stories