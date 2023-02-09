Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to Reply to Motion of Thanks to President in Rajya Sabha

Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2pm in Rajya Sabha today during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. The Prime Minister's Office today confirmed that PM Modi will be speaking in the Rajya Sabha at around 2 PM and will be participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. The debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha concluded on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session. In her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Droupadi Murmu while touching upon several issues in her address, including defence, space, women empowerment, and the importance of public involvement during the 'Amrit Kaal' to build a developed India said that the country had a government that was "stable, fearless, decisive", working for all classes without any discrimination and giving thrust to 'virasat' (heritage) as well as 'vikas' (development). Murmu spoke of the government's relentless fight against corruption, the "biggest enemy of democracy and social justice". However, the opposition criticised the President`s address.