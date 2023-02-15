LIVE Updates | Bihar Board 2023: BSEB Class 12th Result to be OUT on THIS DATE at bihar.indiaresults.com- Check Latest Updates Here

Bihar: The season of board exams is here. CBSE and other state boards are currently conducting the exams. Bihar School Examination Board class 10th Exam 2023 is currently underway it began on February 14, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board 12th Exam are now eagerly awaiting their results. It is expected that the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the 12th Result soon. Candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to see their results on the official website of the board. Apart from this, the direct link to the result will also be made available here.

Bihar Board Class 12th Exam was conducted from 1st February to 11th February 2023. Whereas, the 12th practical exam was held from January 10 to January 20, 2023. According to reports, the Bihar Board Exam Result will be released on 2nd March.

Last year, a total of 80.15% of students passed the exams with a total of 13.43 Lakh students. The overall pass percentage is 81.28% for girls and 76.66 percent for boys. The pass percentage for the Science stream was 83.7% for girls and 77% for boys. The pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 90.38% and the pass percentage for the Arts stream was 79.53%.