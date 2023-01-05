LIVE Updates | Board Exam Datesheet 2023: UPMSP, RBSE, Jharkhand time table to be out SOON; CBSE, Gujarat schedule released- Check latest updates here

Board Exams 2023 Live: CBSE, CISCE, and other state boards, including MP, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, have issued the Class 10, 12 final exam timetable 2023. Now, the UP Board, Rajasthan Board, JAC, HP Board, Odisha Board, and other boards will publish their Class 10 and 12 board exam schedules for 2023. CBSE board just issued the Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 on December 30, 202. From January 2 to February 14, 2023, the board will also hold practical tests.

12th board exam date 2023

CBSE Class 12 exam dates 2023: February 15 to April 5, 2023

ISC 12th exam dates 2023: February 13 to March 31, 2023

BSEB Class 12 exam 2023 dates: February 1 to 11, 2023

Maharashtra board Class 12 exam dates 2023: February 21 to March 21, 2023

10th board exam date 2023

CBSE Class 10 exam dates 2023: February 15 to March 21, 2023

ISC 10th exam dates 2023: February 27 to March 29, 2023

BSEB Class 10 exam dates 2023: February 14 to 22, 2023

Maharashtra board Class 10 exam 2023 dates: March 2 to March 25, 2023