BPSC HEADMASTER RESULT 2022

LIVE UPDATES | BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 (SHORTLY): Head teacher exam result to be RELEASED ANYTIME TODAY at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check latest updates here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release results of the Headmaster recruitment examination 2022 today, January 3, scroll down for latest updates.

LIVE Blog

BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 LIVE: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release results of the Headmaster recruitment examination 2022 today, January 3. Candidates can check BPSC Head Teacher result on bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC conducted the Headmaster recruitment exam on December 22, 2022 at 13 district headquarters of the state.

The exam was for 150 objective type questions of which 75 questions were on general studies, for a total of 75 marks. The other seventy five questions were from D.El.Ed subjects. The exam was taken on OMR sheets and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer, as informed by BPSC.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Live and Latest updates on BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 

03 January 2023
16:50 PM

BPSC Head Teacher recruitment result 2022 Live Updates: Steps to check

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the home page, open the direct link for Headmaster recruitment exam results.

Download the PDF and view result using roll number.

16:49 PM

BPSC Headmaster recruitment exam result Live Updates: Total Vacancies

Througn this recruitment drive, BPSC will fill up 40,506 vacancies. 

16:48 PM

BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 Live Updates: Today

BPSC Headmaster result 2022 will be released today, January 3, 2022. The result when released will be available on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

16:47 PM

BPSC Headmaster Result Live Updates: Exam date

BPSC Headmaster exam was conducted on December 22, 2022 at 13 district headquarters of the state. The objectve-type exam was for 150 marks. Candidates were asked to answer 150 questions on general studies and D.El.Ed subjects.

