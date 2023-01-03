LIVE UPDATES | BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 (SHORTLY): Head teacher exam result to be RELEASED ANYTIME TODAY at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check latest updates here

BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 LIVE: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release results of the Headmaster recruitment examination 2022 today, January 3. Candidates can check BPSC Head Teacher result on bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC conducted the Headmaster recruitment exam on December 22, 2022 at 13 district headquarters of the state.

The exam was for 150 objective type questions of which 75 questions were on general studies, for a total of 75 marks. The other seventy five questions were from D.El.Ed subjects. The exam was taken on OMR sheets and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer, as informed by BPSC.