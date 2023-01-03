LIVE UPDATES | BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 (SHORTLY): Head teacher exam result to be RELEASED ANYTIME TODAY at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check latest updates here
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release results of the Headmaster recruitment examination 2022 today, January 3, scroll down for latest updates.
BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 LIVE: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release results of the Headmaster recruitment examination 2022 today, January 3. Candidates can check BPSC Head Teacher result on bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC conducted the Headmaster recruitment exam on December 22, 2022 at 13 district headquarters of the state.
The exam was for 150 objective type questions of which 75 questions were on general studies, for a total of 75 marks. The other seventy five questions were from D.El.Ed subjects. The exam was taken on OMR sheets and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer, as informed by BPSC.
BPSC Head Teacher recruitment result 2022 Live Updates: Steps to check
Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in.
On the home page, open the direct link for Headmaster recruitment exam results.
Download the PDF and view result using roll number.
BPSC Headmaster recruitment exam result Live Updates: Total Vacancies
Througn this recruitment drive, BPSC will fill up 40,506 vacancies.
BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 Live Updates: Today
BPSC Headmaster result 2022 will be released today, January 3, 2022. The result when released will be available on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC Headmaster Result Live Updates: Exam date
BPSC Headmaster exam was conducted on December 22, 2022 at 13 district headquarters of the state. The objectve-type exam was for 150 marks. Candidates were asked to answer 150 questions on general studies and D.El.Ed subjects.
