BSEB class 10th results LIVE: Scores to be declared today, know how to check on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

5 April 2021, 08:57 AM
The candidates will be able to check their results on Bihar board’s official websites- bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
5 April 2021, 08:56 AM
Here’s step-by-step guide to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021:
- Visit the official website of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com
- Go to result sections on the homepage
- Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link
- Enter the credentials required and log in
- Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
- Take print of Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 for future reference
5 April 2021, 08:55 AM
Over 16.84 lakh students, which includes 837803 girls and 846663 boys, who appeared in this year’s Bihar Board 10th examinations are eagerly waiting for the board to announce the results.