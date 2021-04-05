BSEB class 10th results LIVE: Scores to be declared today, know how to check on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Patna: The Bihar Board results for class 10 students will be announced on Monday (April 5) at 3:30 pm.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the examinations for class 10th students from February 17 to March 8.

The board will be releasing the results for the matric exam result at its official website, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in within a month.

Students are also advised to keep a check on the BSEB official site and social media accounts for more updates.

