BSEB class 10th results LIVE: Scores to be declared today, know how to check on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, April 5, 2021 - 08:57
Patna: The Bihar Board results for class 10 students will be announced on Monday (April 5) at 3:30 pm. 

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the examinations for class 10th students from February 17 to March 8. 

The board will be releasing the results for the matric exam result at its official website, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in within a month.

Students are also advised to keep a check on the BSEB official site and social media accounts for more updates.

5 April 2021, 08:57 AM

The candidates will be able to check their results on Bihar board’s official websites- bsebonline.inbiharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

5 April 2021, 08:56 AM

Here’s step-by-step guide to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021:

  1. Visit the official website of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com
  2. Go to result sections on the homepage
  3. Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link
  4. Enter the credentials required and log in
  5. Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
  6. Take print of Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 for future reference

5 April 2021, 08:55 AM

Over 16.84 lakh students, which includes 837803 girls and 846663 boys, who appeared in this year’s Bihar Board 10th examinations are eagerly waiting for the board to announce the results.

