LIVE Updates | CBSE Board Exams 2023 (ANYTIME): CBSE Class 10, 12 exam time table to be OUT TODAY at cbse.nic.in- Check details here
CBSE Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Class 10, 12 datesheet will be released soon, scroll down for latest updates on datesheet, admit card.
Trending Photos
CBSE Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will be releasing the class 10, 12 date sheet soon. The Board has not yet declared an official date for the release of the timetable. However, according to the most recent information, the CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2023 will be issued today, December 19, 2022. CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to commence on February 16 and February 15, respectively, based on information received from the board and education ministry notifications.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Centre has issued a scam alert on a website that reportedly requests registration fees from CBSE board exam 2023 hopefuls.“A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://cbsegovt.com) for appearing in board examinations…This website is not associated with @cbseindia29,” PIB Fact Check tweeted. Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. About 18 lakh of these students are in Class 10, while another 16 lakh are in Class 12. Check all the LIVE and LATEST updates from CBSE Board exam datasheet here.
CBSE Board exam 2023:Exams to be started
CBSE board exams are usually held for around a month. This means if exams begin in mid-February, it will likely be over by mid-March or March-end. Also, an official notice was released by CBSE that shows practical exams will begin soon and that too by January. Few days left, students are advised to prepare well on their practicals also.
CBSE 2023: steps to check datesheet
- Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
- Click on CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023 link for Class 10 and Class 12 on the home page.
- A new PDF file will open.
- Check the exam dates and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
Follow easy steps to check datesheet.
CBSE 2023: Check out the sample papers
CBSE is expected to release the datesheet anytime. Students are advised not to worry and instead prepare well for exams by simply checking out the latest sample papers of each subject by CBSE.
CBSE 2023: CBSE WARNING against the fake website
Earlier on Thursday, CBSE alerted students and parents about a bogus board website and asked them not to make any payments to download admission cards for class 10 and 12 exams.
LIVE CBSE DATESHEET 2023: Exam time table to be RELEASED TODAY
Welcome to the live blog of CBSE Datesheet 2023. As of now, it is expected that CBSE will be releasing the final exam time table today, December 19, 2022. However, the official confirmation is awaited. Check more latest updates here.
More Stories