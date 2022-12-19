LIVE Updates | CBSE Board Exams 2023 (ANYTIME): CBSE Class 10, 12 exam time table to be OUT TODAY at cbse.nic.in- Check details here

CBSE Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will be releasing the class 10, 12 date sheet soon. The Board has not yet declared an official date for the release of the timetable. However, according to the most recent information, the CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2023 will be issued today, December 19, 2022. CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to commence on February 16 and February 15, respectively, based on information received from the board and education ministry notifications.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Centre has issued a scam alert on a website that reportedly requests registration fees from CBSE board exam 2023 hopefuls.“A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://cbsegovt.com) for appearing in board examinations…This website is not associated with @cbseindia29,” PIB Fact Check tweeted. Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. About 18 lakh of these students are in Class 10, while another 16 lakh are in Class 12. Check all the LIVE and LATEST updates from CBSE Board exam datasheet here.