LIVE Updates | Chandigarh Mayoral Elections: Will AAP-Congress Alliance Work Against BJP?

New Delhi: The voting for Chandigarh Mayoral Elections will begin shortly. Results of the polls will be likely around 11AM to 11: 30 AM. Congress and AAP are in an alliance, and they are in a high-stakes battle with the BJP. In the last many years, BJP has won the Mayor's post.

The AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar, who moved the high court against the postponement of the polls, for the mayor’s post, while the Congress has nominated candidates for senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor. The BJP has chosen Manoj Sonkar for the mayor’s post, and Kuljeet Sandhu and Rajinder Sharma for the other two posts.

The BJP has the advantage of having 14 councillors and the Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher as an ex-officio member in the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. The AAP has 13 councillors, the Congress has seven, and the Shiromani Akali Dal has one.