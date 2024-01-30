LIVE Updates | Chandigarh Mayoral Elections: Will AAP-Congress Alliance Work Against BJP?
Chandigarh Mayoral Polls LIVE: Heavy security has been deployed at the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh for the mayoral polls to begin shortly.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The voting for Chandigarh Mayoral Elections will begin shortly. Results of the polls will be likely around 11AM to 11: 30 AM. Congress and AAP are in an alliance, and they are in a high-stakes battle with the BJP. In the last many years, BJP has won the Mayor's post.
The AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar, who moved the high court against the postponement of the polls, for the mayor’s post, while the Congress has nominated candidates for senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor. The BJP has chosen Manoj Sonkar for the mayor’s post, and Kuljeet Sandhu and Rajinder Sharma for the other two posts.
The BJP has the advantage of having 14 councillors and the Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher as an ex-officio member in the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. The AAP has 13 councillors, the Congress has seven, and the Shiromani Akali Dal has one.
Stay Tuned To Zee News English For Live Updates On Chandigarh Mayoral Elections
LIVE Updates | Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: AAP, Congress Councillors Ready; BJP Councillors missing
The UT administration was ordered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to conduct the elections at 10 am, but some BJP councillors are still absent from the Assembly Hall. Moreover, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has not entered the hall yet.
Chandigarh Mayoral Polls LIVE UPdates: AAP-Congress Alliance Challenges BJP
The AAP and the Congress have formed an alliance to take on the BJP in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, marking their first joint fight against the ruling party as part of the INDIA bloc. The AAP has nominated Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor for the mayor’s post, who will compete with BJP’s Manoj Sonkar. The Congress has chosen Gurpreet Singh Gabi and Nirmala Devi for the senior deputy and deputy mayoral posts, respectively. They will contend with BJP’s Kuljeet Sandhu and Rajinder Sharma for the same posts.
Live Updates | Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: Heavy Security Deployed
Heavy security has been deployed at the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh as the polling for Chandigarh Mayoral polls begins.