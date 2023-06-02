Live Updates | Coromandel Express Derailment: 30 Dead In Major Train Mishap In Balasore, Odisha
Coromandel Express Derailment In Balasore, Odisha LIVE UPDATES: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that he is personally monitoring the situation of this "truly tragic incident".
Coromandel Express Derailment In Balasore, Odisha LIVE UPDATES: Over 130 People are injured and many others are feared dead in a train mishap in Odisha's Balasore district. The mishap happened after several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed in state's Balasore district. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that he is personally monitoring the situation of this "truly tragic incident".
Here Are The Live Updates On Coromandel Express Derailment:
Odisha train accident | Helpline numbers set up by SWR
Bangalore 080-22356409
Bangarpet: 08153 255253
Kuppam : 8431403419
SMVB : 09606005129
KJM :+91 88612 03980
VP Jagdeep Dhankar Tweets on Coromandel Express Derailment In Balasore, Odhisha
"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a train accident in Balasore, Odisha," tweets Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar
Coromandel Express Derailment In Balasore, Odhisha | RAHUL GANDHI TWEETS
Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha.
My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured.
I urge Congress workers & leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 2, 2023
Railway Minister Rushes To Site | Sealdah - Puri Duronto Express Cancelled
Kolkata: In view of the derailment of Coromandel Express, Sealdah - Puri Duronto Express scheduled to leave Sealdah at 8 pm on June 2, has been cancelled: Eastern Railway
Railway Minister Rushes To Site | Coromandel Express Derailment In Balasore, Odhisha
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rushing to the accident site in Balasore, Odisha. Hundreds are feared to be injured in accident involving the three trains.
Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families.
Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised.
Will take all hands required for the rescue ops.
— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 2, 2023
Coromandel Express Derailment, Balasore-Odisha: PM Modi Narendra Modi 'Distressed'
“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” the prime minister said in a tweet.
Coromandel Express Derailment, Balasore-Odisha: INC President Mallikarjun Kharge Tweets
"Deeply saddened by the terrible train tragedy involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. We urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations & provide relief to the injured. Request Congress workers to provide all possible help," tweets INC President Mallikarjun Kharge
Coromandel Express Derailment, Balasore-Odisha: 600-700 Rescue Officials On Spot NDRF and SDRF teams are on the spot. 600-700 rescue force personnel working. Rescue operation to be conducted throughout the night. All hospitals are providing support. Our immediate concern is to rescue victims. Concerned officials rushed to the spot: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena
Odisha train accident | NDRF and SDRF teams are on the spot. 600-700 rescue force personnel working. Rescue operation to be conducted throughout the night. All hospitals are providing support. Our immediate concern is to rescue victims. Concerned officials rushed to the spot:… pic.twitter.com/DBWOqdSHW6
— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023
Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha.
#WATCH | Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/9Lk2qauW9v
— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023