Live Updates | Coromandel Express Derailment: 30 Dead In Major Train Mishap In Balasore, Odisha

Coromandel Express Derailment In Balasore, Odisha LIVE UPDATES:  Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that he is personally monitoring the situation of this "truly tragic incident".

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:42 PM IST|Source:

Live Updates | Coromandel Express Derailment: 30 Dead In Major Train Mishap In Balasore, Odisha
Coromandel Express Derailment In Balasore, Odisha LIVE UPDATES: Over 130 People are injured and many others are feared dead in a train mishap in Odisha's Balasore district. The mishap happened after several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed in state's Balasore district. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that he is personally monitoring the situation of this "truly tragic incident".

Here Are The Live Updates On Coromandel Express Derailment: 

02 June 2023
22:32 PM

Odisha train accident | Helpline numbers set up by SWR

Bangalore 080-22356409

Bangarpet: 08153 255253

Kuppam : 8431403419

SMVB : 09606005129

KJM :+91 88612 03980

22:28 PM

VP Jagdeep Dhankar Tweets on Coromandel Express Derailment In Balasore, Odhisha

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a train accident in Balasore, Odisha," tweets Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar

22:27 PM

Coromandel Express Derailment In Balasore, Odhisha | RAHUL GANDHI TWEETS

22:22 PM

Railway Minister Rushes To Site | Sealdah - Puri Duronto Express Cancelled

Kolkata: In view of the derailment of Coromandel Express, Sealdah - Puri Duronto Express scheduled to leave Sealdah at 8 pm on June 2, has been cancelled: Eastern Railway

 

22:22 PM

Railway Minister Rushes To Site | Coromandel Express Derailment In Balasore, Odhisha

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rushing to the accident site in Balasore, Odisha. Hundreds are feared to be injured in accident involving the three trains.

22:13 PM

Coromandel Express Derailment, Balasore-Odisha:  PM Modi Narendra Modi 'Distressed'

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

 

22:12 PM

Coromandel Express Derailment, Balasore-Odisha: INC President Mallikarjun Kharge Tweets

"Deeply saddened by the terrible train tragedy involving Coromandel Express in Odisha.  Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims.  We urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations & provide relief to the injured.  Request Congress workers to provide all possible help," tweets INC President Mallikarjun Kharge

 

22:10 PM

Coromandel Express Derailment, Balasore-Odisha: 600-700 Rescue Officials On Spot NDRF and SDRF teams are on the spot. 600-700 rescue force personnel working. Rescue operation to be conducted throughout the night. All hospitals are providing support. Our immediate concern is to rescue victims. Concerned officials rushed to the spot: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena

22:09 PM

Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha.

