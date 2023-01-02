LIVE UPDATES | Delhi Kanjhawala Murder Case: Video alleged GANG RAPE, BIG PROTEST BJP AAP KEJRIWAL

Delhi Kanjhawala murder case: The horrifying incident of a girl being dragged in a car on New Year in Delhi's Kanjhawala area has shocked the nation. People are asking - how is it possible that girl was dragged for 12 kilometre and the driver didn't get to know? The incident has raised many questions - Why why didn't any PCR or policeman stop the car? According to the CCTV footage of the incident, the vehicle took a U-turn from a cut, and while taking the U-turn a dog ran behind the car and was seen barking. It appears that the dog sensed something wrong. Then why are police initially treating it as just an accident with all these questions arising regarding the death of the girl? Political reactions have also started flowing in on the horrific incident.



Here are all the LIVE UPDATES on Delhi Kanjhawala murder case: