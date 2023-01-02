topStoriesenglish
DELHI KANJHAWALA MURDER CASE

LIVE UPDATES | Delhi Kanjhawala Murder Case: Video alleged GANG RAPE, BIG PROTEST BJP AAP KEJRIWAL

Delhi Kanjhawala murder case: The horrifying incident of a girl being dragged in a car on New Year in Delhi's Kanjhawala area has shocked the nation. People are asking - how is it possible that girl was dragged for 12 kilometre and the driver didn't get to know?  The incident has raised many questions - Why why didn't any PCR or policeman stop the car?

Jan 02, 2023

LIVE Blog

Delhi Kanjhawala murder case: The horrifying incident of a girl being dragged in a car on New Year in Delhi's Kanjhawala area has shocked the nation. People are asking - how is it possible that girl was dragged for 12 kilometre and the driver didn't get to know?  The incident has raised many questions - Why why didn't any PCR or policeman stop the car? According to the CCTV footage of the incident, the vehicle took a U-turn from a cut, and while taking the U-turn a dog ran behind the car and was seen barking. It appears that the dog sensed something wrong. Then why are police initially treating it as just an accident with all these questions arising regarding the death of the girl? Political reactions have also started flowing in on the horrific incident. 

Here are all the LIVE UPDATES on Delhi Kanjhawala murder case: 

02 January 2023
15:55 PM

Delhi | It's an unfortunate incident that a group of men dragged a woman under their car and she died. I appeal that all the accused should be given stringent punishment & be hanged. It's rarest of rare crimes: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Khanjawala hit and run case

