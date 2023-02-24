Live Updates Delhi MCD Elections | AAP, BJP Councillors Exchange Blows Like College Students - Watch VIDEO

The nail-biting battle to elect the Standing Committee members led to an unprecedented ruckus at Delhi Civic Centre today, where AAP and BJP councillors were seen raining blows at each other. This is the third day of commotions in the House. The ruckus took place after the newly elected MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi has given order to recount the votes for the standing committee members. After the polling to elect six members of the MCD`s apex decision-making Standing Committee concluded on Friday, the ruckus erupted among the councillors over one vote which was declared invalid by the Mayor.

The BJP councillors raised objections against the declaration of one vote invalid by the Mayor. Out of total 250 councillors in the House, 242 councillors cast their votes for the committee members. Congress councillors remained absent from the voting process for Standing Committee members.

#WATCH | Delhi: Clashes continue at Delhi Civic Centre as AAP and BJP Councillors rain blows on each other over the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee. pic.twitter.com/qcw55yzRrQ — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023

