topStoriesenglish2576785
NewsIndia
DELHI MCD ELECTIONS

Live Updates Delhi MCD Elections | AAP, BJP Councillors Exchange Blows Like College Students - Watch VIDEO

Live updates from Delhi MCD Elections: The nail-biting battle to elect the Standing Committee members led to an unprecedented ruckus at Delhi Civic Centre today, where AAP and BJP councilors were seen raining blows at each other. This is the third day of commotions in the House.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 08:07 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live Updates Delhi MCD Elections | AAP, BJP Councillors Exchange Blows Like College Students - Watch VIDEO
LIVE Blog

The nail-biting battle to elect the Standing Committee members led to an unprecedented ruckus at Delhi Civic Centre today, where AAP and BJP councillors were seen raining blows at each other. This is the third day of commotions in the House. The ruckus took place after the newly elected MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi has given order to recount the votes for the standing committee members. After the polling to elect six members of the MCD`s apex decision-making Standing Committee concluded on Friday, the ruckus erupted among the councillors over one vote which was declared invalid by the Mayor.

The BJP councillors raised objections against the declaration of one vote invalid by the Mayor. Out of total 250 councillors in the House, 242 councillors cast their votes for the committee members. Congress councillors remained absent from the voting process for Standing Committee members.

Here are all the live updates from Delhi MCD Elections

 

24 February 2023
20:07 PM

Atishi slams BJP

"Today BJP showed goondaism in the Civic centre. Standing committee election was going on. When counting started BJP realised they were losing & they created ruckus. The mayor was attacked & physically assaulted by the BJP male member": AAP leader Atishi  on ruckus in Civic Centre

20:05 PM

Atishi Slams BJP

What behaviour is this? This is shameful and condemnable. The country is seeing this. BJP should accept their defeat. I request BJP to stop their goondaism. Those who have attacked the Mayor will be sent behind bars," AAP leader Atishi on ruckus in Civic Centre.

20:00 PM

Delhi: AAP Councillor, Ashok Kumar Maanu who collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre minutes back, appears before media with other Councillors of his party. They say, "They are so shameless that they attacked even women and the Mayor. BJP goons did this."

19:53 PM

Delhi | A Councillor collapses at Delhi Civic Centre as clashes break out here between AAP and BJP Councillors.

 

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781