Live Updates Delhi MCD Elections | AAP, BJP Councillors Exchange Blows Like College Students - Watch VIDEO
Live updates from Delhi MCD Elections:
The nail-biting battle to elect the Standing Committee members led to an unprecedented ruckus at Delhi Civic Centre today, where AAP and BJP councillors were seen raining blows at each other. This is the third day of commotions in the House. The ruckus took place after the newly elected MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi has given order to recount the votes for the standing committee members. After the polling to elect six members of the MCD`s apex decision-making Standing Committee concluded on Friday, the ruckus erupted among the councillors over one vote which was declared invalid by the Mayor.
The BJP councillors raised objections against the declaration of one vote invalid by the Mayor. Out of total 250 councillors in the House, 242 councillors cast their votes for the committee members. Congress councillors remained absent from the voting process for Standing Committee members.
#WATCH | Delhi: Clashes continue at Delhi Civic Centre as AAP and BJP Councillors rain blows on each other over the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee. pic.twitter.com/qcw55yzRrQ — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023
Here are all the live updates from Delhi MCD Elections
Atishi slams BJP
"Today BJP showed goondaism in the Civic centre. Standing committee election was going on. When counting started BJP realised they were losing & they created ruckus. The mayor was attacked & physically assaulted by the BJP male member": AAP leader Atishi on ruckus in Civic Centre
Atishi Slams BJP
What behaviour is this? This is shameful and condemnable. The country is seeing this. BJP should accept their defeat. I request BJP to stop their goondaism. Those who have attacked the Mayor will be sent behind bars," AAP leader Atishi on ruckus in Civic Centre.
Delhi: AAP Councillor, Ashok Kumar Maanu who collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre minutes back, appears before media with other Councillors of his party. They say, "They are so shameless that they attacked even women and the Mayor. BJP goons did this."
#WATCH | Delhi: AAP Councillor, Ashok Kumar Maanu who collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre minutes back, appears before media with other Councillors of his party.
They say, "They are so shameless that they attacked even women and the Mayor. BJP goons did this." pic.twitter.com/dbz4xE8FW9
— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023
Delhi | A Councillor collapses at Delhi Civic Centre as clashes break out here between AAP and BJP Councillors.
