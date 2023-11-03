Live Updates | Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: Strong Tremors Felt Tremors Felt In Jaipur, Patna, Lucknow
35 PM, caused strong tremors in Noida and Ghaziabad, a prominent city in the NCR.
New Delhi, November 3, 2023 — A powerful earthquake struck the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) today, sending shockwaves throughout the region and leaving residents in a state of panic. The earthquake, which occurred at approximately 11:35 PM, caused strong tremors in Noida and Ghaziabad, a prominent city in the NCR.
While the exact magnitude of the earthquake is still being assessed, preliminary reports suggest it was a significant event.
Residents in the affected areas reported feeling the ground shaking, and many rushed outdoors.
While the earthquake had a significant impact on the Delhi NCR, its epicenter was actually located in Nepal, making it a transboundary seismic event.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a latitude of 28.84 degrees North and a longitude of 82.19 degrees East. The seismic event occurred on November 3, 2023, at 23:32:54 IST (Indian Standard Time), striking during the late hours.
The earthquake was recorded with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale, indicating its significant strength. The tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR.
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 03-11-2023, 23:32:54 IST, Lat: 28.84 & Long: 82.19, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal
