Live Updates | Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: Strong Tremors Felt Tremors Felt In Jaipur, Patna, Lucknow

New Delhi, November 3, 2023 — A powerful earthquake struck the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) today, sending shockwaves throughout the region and leaving residents in a state of panic. The earthquake, which occurred at approximately 11:35 PM, caused strong tremors in Noida and Ghaziabad, a prominent city in the NCR.

While the exact magnitude of the earthquake is still being assessed, preliminary reports suggest it was a significant event.

Residents in the affected areas reported feeling the ground shaking, and many rushed outdoors.