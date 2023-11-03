trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683818
EARTHQUAKE IN DELHI NCR

Live Updates | Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: Strong Tremors Felt Tremors Felt In Jaipur, Patna, Lucknow

35 PM, caused strong tremors in Noida and Ghaziabad, a prominent city in the NCR.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 12:11 AM IST
New Delhi, November 3, 2023 — A powerful earthquake struck the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) today, sending shockwaves throughout the region and leaving residents in a state of panic. The earthquake, which occurred at approximately 11:35 PM, caused strong tremors in Noida and Ghaziabad, a prominent city in the NCR.

While the exact magnitude of the earthquake is still being assessed, preliminary reports suggest it was a significant event.

Residents in the affected areas reported feeling the ground shaking, and many rushed outdoors.

03 November 2023
23:55 PM

Earthquake Live Updates: Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

While the earthquake had a significant impact on the Delhi NCR, its epicenter was actually located in Nepal, making it a transboundary seismic event.

23:51 PM

Delhi NCR Earthquake Live Updates: strong Tremors Felt In Delhi- NCR As Earthquake Hits Nepal

 The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a latitude of 28.84 degrees North and a longitude of 82.19 degrees East. The seismic event occurred on November 3, 2023, at 23:32:54 IST (Indian Standard Time), striking during the late hours.

 

23:49 PM

Delhi NCR Earthquake Live Updates: 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal

The earthquake was recorded with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale, indicating its significant strength. The tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR.

23:47 PM

Delhi-NCR Earthquake Live Updates: 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Nepal

