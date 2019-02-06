Live updates: Robert Vadra appears before ED, wife Priyanka drops him off

6 February 2019, 16:12 PM
Vadra, arrived at the ED`s office located in central Delhi`s Jamnagar House at 3.45 pm. He was accompanied by his wife and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
After dropping him off, Priyanka left the ED office.
6 February 2019, 16:07 PM
A Delhi court o Wednesday extended till February 16 the interim protection from arrest granted to Manoj Arora, a close aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, in a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) requested Special Judge Arvind Kumar that as the next date of hearing in Vadra's case was fixed for February 16, this case too be posted for the same date.
6 February 2019, 16:06 PM
Robert Vadra, who was granted interim protection from arrest till February 16, is scheduled to appear at 4 pm in front of the ED.
Vadra's lawyer KTS Tulsi told the court that his client will join the Enforcement Directorate's investigation in money laundering case.
During the course of the hearing on Saturday, the ED had told the court that it had learnt about more overseas properties related to Vadra and hence, said he should join the probe. It also said Vadra and his associates got kickbacks in the petroleum deal inked in 2009.