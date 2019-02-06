Live updates: Robert Vadra appears before ED, wife Priyanka drops him off

NEW DELHI: Businessman Robert Vadra, along with his wife Priyanka, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with money laundering case.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law was scheduled to appear before the ED at 4 pm.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In a major relief, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday granted Vadra interim protection from arrest till February 16.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court Wednesday extended till February 16 the interim protection from arrest granted to Manoj Arora, a close aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, in a money laundering case.