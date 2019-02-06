हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live updates: Robert Vadra appears before ED, wife Priyanka drops him off

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 6, 2019 - 16:12
NEW DELHI: Businessman Robert Vadra, along with his wife Priyanka, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with money laundering case.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law was scheduled to appear before the ED at 4 pm.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In a major relief, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday granted Vadra interim protection from arrest till February 16.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court Wednesday extended till February 16 the interim protection from arrest granted to Manoj Arora, a close aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, in a money laundering case.

6 February 2019, 16:12 PM

Vadra, arrived at the ED`s office located in central Delhi`s Jamnagar House at 3.45 pm. He was accompanied by his wife and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

After dropping him off, Priyanka left the ED office.

6 February 2019, 16:07 PM

A Delhi court o Wednesday extended till February 16 the interim protection from arrest granted to Manoj Arora, a close aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, in a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) requested Special Judge Arvind Kumar that as the next date of hearing in Vadra's case was fixed for February 16, this case too be posted for the same date. 

6 February 2019, 16:06 PM

Robert Vadra, who was granted interim protection from arrest till February 16, is scheduled to appear at 4 pm in front of the ED. 

Vadra's lawyer KTS Tulsi told the court that his client will join the Enforcement Directorate's investigation in money laundering case.

During the course of the hearing on Saturday, the ED had told the court that it had learnt about more overseas properties related to Vadra and hence, said he should join the probe. It also said Vadra and his associates got kickbacks in the petroleum deal inked in 2009.

