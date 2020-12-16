LIVE UPDATES Farmers protest against farm laws singhu border

New Delhi: As the farmers protest continues for 21 days on Wednesday (December 16), the Supreme Court will be hearing a plea seeking immediate removal of protesting farmers who have blocked several border points of Delhi.

The farmers had started their protest against the new laws on November 26, and have been sitting for agitation on the roads at several boders leading to the national capital.

The farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, talks between the Centre and the farmer union leaders have all ended in a deadlock.

