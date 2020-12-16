हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farrners' protest

Farmers threaten to block Chilla border again; Delhi-Noida traffic likely to be hit

New Delhi: On the 21st day of their agitation against the three agricultural laws passed by the Centre, the farmers on Wednesday warned that they will block Chilla border which connects Delhi and Noida.

Farmers have been staging a dharna on Delhi borders in protest against the three agricultural laws brought in by the government. Now, they have warned that they will block the Chilla border again that was re-opened for the normal traffic for the past few days.

In a press conference held on Tuesday on the Singhu border, farmer leaders threatened to completely block the Chilla border connecting Delhi and Noida if there is no breakthrough in their stalled negotiations with the Centre over their demands.

The farmer union leaders added that on December 20, there will be tribute meetings in villages across the country for farmers who`ve lost their lives during the agitation.

It may be recalled that the attitudes of farmers demonstrating against the new agricultural laws had suddenly changed on Saturday. 

A group of farmers said that after their meeting with agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it was decided to reopen Chilla border for ordinary citizens.

But now, the farmers have threatened to close the Chilla border again. This is likely to create enormous problems for thousands of people who travel to Noida from Delhi and vice-versa every day.

Tags:
Farrners' protestchilla borderDelhi-Noida trafficDelhi Policefarm laws
