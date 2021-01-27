LIVE: Delhi Police claims over 300 police personnel injured in tractor rally violence

27 January 2021, 11:16 AM
More than 300 police personnel injured in violence during farmers' tractor parade: Delhi Police (PTI)
27 January 2021, 10:49 AM
A senior Home Ministry official said additional paramilitary troops will be brought in for deployment in sensitive places in Delhi. The exact number of additional troops was not known immediately, but officials suggested that it could be around 1,500 to 2,000 personnel (about 15 to 20 companies). Around 4,500 paramilitary personnel were already deployed for law and order duties ahead of Republic Day.
27 January 2021, 10:46 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met senior officials from the Home Ministry to take stock of the law and order situation in the national capital, following the violence. During the meeting, the decision to deploy additional paramilitary personnel was taken. The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava among others. Shah is also understood to have directed the Delhi Police to identify and take action against those involved in the violence
27 January 2021, 10:45 AM
The tractor rally by farmers saw violence at several places in Delhi as protestors clashed with police and broke barricades. Protesters breached the Red Fort premises and waved flags they were carrying from its ramparts.
27 January 2021, 10:44 AM
Delhi Police has registered as many as 22 FIRs in connection with the violence which broke out during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Tuesday. According to sources in Delhi Police, a total of 5 FIRs have been lodged in Eastern Range.