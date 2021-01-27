LIVE: Delhi Police claims over 300 police personnel injured in tractor rally violence

New Delhi: The farmers' tractor march in the national capital on Republic Day took a violent turn as a section of protesters broke police barricades and entered parts of the city which was not earmarked for their protest.

Inceddents of clashes between protesters and police was reported from some areas in which several people were injured and vehicles overturned. The police resorted to lathicharge and fired teargas shells to disperse the protestors.

Though the farmers union leaders distanced themselves from the violence and blamed the administration for the confusion. The Delhi Police registered more than 15 FIRs in connection with the protesting farmers' tractor parade.

