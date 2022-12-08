LIVE Updates | Ghatlodia Assembly Election 2022 (Vidhan Sabha Chunav) Result: BJP'S Bhupendra Patel to compete against Congress's Ameeben Yajnik and AAP'S Vijay Patel

Ghatlodia Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Ghatlodia is one of the key assembly constituencies in Gujarat in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. The Ghatlodia constituency in Ahmedabad district went to polls in the second phase of Gujarat elections on December 5. Incumbent Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is contesting from the Ghatlodia Assembly seat. He won the seat in the 2017 Assembly elections by a huge margin of 1.17 lakh votes defeating Shashikant Patel. This was one of the 99 seats that were won by the BJP in 2017.



Bhupendra Patel will be up against Amee Yagnik of Congress and Vijay Patel of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The main electoral contest in the constituency is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Exit polls have predicted a massive win for the BJP in Gujarat, which is set to see a seventh term in the state. According to the Zee News exit poll results BJP is set to win a record number of seats (110-125) out of 182 seats. On the other hand, Congress may win 45-60 seats, AAP 1-5 seats, and Others may bag 0-4 seats.