Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: Bharosa Dil Se, BJP Fir Se, Says PM Modi In Haryana

Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the development of Haryana should go on non-stop and that is why the people of the state have decided to give a chance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the third time. During a rally in Haryana, he gave a slogan "Bharosa dil se BJP fir se".

In a speech lasting half an hour, PM Modi said, "As the polling date is coming closer, Congress leaders are saying that the Congress will face the same fate as it did in Madhya Pradesh". He was speaking at the Jan Ashirwad rally in Hisar city to seek votes for the party's 23 candidates from six districts. This was PM Modi's third rally in Haryana, which is set to go to polls on October 5. Earlier, PM Modi held rallies in Kurukshetra and Gohana towns.

Meanwhile, in a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana, its Faridabad candidate Pravesh Mehta joined the ruling BJP on Saturday. Mehta joined the saffron party in Faridabad in the presence of Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, who is the BJP MP from Faridabad, and senior Haryana BJP leader Vipul Goel. Goel is BJP's candidate from Faridabad in the Assemby election.

Besides Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir is also gearing up for Assembly elections, which are set to be held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. On Friday, National Conference Vice president Omar Abdullah said the deadly terror attacks in otherwise peaceful Jammu region reflects the alleged failure of the BJP which should seek forgiveness from the public of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP by blaming NC, Congress and PDP for terrorism in the Union Territory has given a ‘clean chit’ to Pakistan, he said. Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls are being held in three phases.