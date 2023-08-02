Live Updates | Haryana Nuh Violence: Fresh Clashes In Gurugram, Section 144 In Affected Districts
The violence was triggered by the clashes in Nuh district over a VHP yatra to some temples, which left five people dead and 120 vehicles damaged
Trending Photos
The situation in Gurugram worsened as mobs attacked various shops, including those selling meat, scrap and furniture, and a religious place. The violence was triggered by the clashes in Nuh district over a VHP yatra to some temples, which left five people dead and 120 vehicles damaged. The police said 50 vehicles, including eight of theirs, were torched by the rioters who tried to stop the yatra. The large mob fired shots and pelted stones inside the mosque in which two people were hurt. One of them was stabbed who succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, said the attack in Nuh was part of a bigger plot and demanded an NIA investigation. He also said that 16 companies of paramilitary forces and 30 of Haryana Police were deployed in Nuh, where 44 cases were filed and 70 suspects were arrested.
As a precautionary measure, curfew has been imposed in Nuh and Section 144 has been imposed in some of the adjoining districts, he said.
Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on Haryana violence
Nuh Violence Live News: 5 Killed In Clashes
Five people have been killed in the violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.
Haryana Nuh Violence: Gurugram Police Appeals For Peace
Following the fresh incident, the Gurugram police have appealed to the public not to disrupt the law and order situation in the city. "Amid violence reported in Gurugram, a number of police personnel have been deployed at key locations across Gurugram. People can inform the Gurugram police while dialling 112 about any violence," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.
Gurugram Violence Live News: Palwal Sees Fresh Violence
Communal violence also spilled to Palwal and over 25-30 shanties were torched.
Haryana Violence News: Shops Set Ablaze In Gurugram's Badshahpur
Earlier on Tuesday, at least four eateries and scrap shops were set ablaze by a group of people in the Badshahpur area. More than 200 men in different vehicles carrying petrol bottles set them on fire.
Nuh Riots Live News: Fresh Violence In Gurugram
Fresh violence was witnessed in Gurugram as several meat shops, scrap shops and furniture repairing shops were attacked at Pataudi Chowk in Khandsa Road, while multiple shanties were set on fire in Sector-70 on Tuesday. However, the fire officials claimed that no casualties were reported in any of the incidents.