LIVE Updates | ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 (TODAY): CA Foundation December Result Likely to be OUT on 31 Jan at icai.org- Check Time, Direct Link Here
LIVE Updates | ICAI CA Result 2022: The CA Foundation Result for the December 2022 session is expected to be released today, scroll down for more latest updates.
ICAI CA Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is expected to release the ICAI CA Foundation Result for December 2022 Exam soon. According to reports, the foundation exam results will be available on December 30, 2023. The results will be made public on the official website, icai.org. According to previous patterns, the ICAI announces the results one month after the last exam date. The CA Foundation December Exam 2022 was held between December 14, 2022 and December 20, 2022. According to reports, the exam results will most likely be released on January 23, 2023 or January 24, 2023.
The CA Foundation Exam included four papers. Papers 1 and 2 were held from 2 to 5 p.m., while Papers 3 and 4 were held from 2 to 4 p.m. However, in objective type Papers 3 and 4, a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applied.
The ICAI held the CA Final and Intermediate Exams between November 1 to November 17, 2022. The Group I Inter Exams took place between November 2 and November 9, and the Group II Inter Exams took place between November 11 and November 12. According to the timetable, the ICAI held the CA Final Exam for Group I from November 1 to November 7, and Group II from November 10 to November 16. The CA results were announced on January 10, 2023.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live Updates: Examination Fees for 2023
All the candidates seeking to fill the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations forms for May/June 2023 are required to apply online at ICAI Self Service Portal (SSP) - eservices.icai.org along with the requisite examination fee. CA Foundation exam fee is Rs. 1500, CA Inter exam fee is Rs. 1500 (single group) and Rs. 2700 (both groups) and for CA Final, exam fee is Rs. 1800 (single groups) and Rs. 3300 (both groups).
ICAI CA Result 2022 Live Updates: Exam Date
CA Foundation December Result Live Updates: How to access result
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live Updates
ICAI CA December Result 2022 Live Updates: Exam Pattern
CA Foundation Live Update: Result Soon
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live Updates: Steps to check scorecard
CA May 2023 Live Updates: Examination Fees
CA Result 2023 Live Updates: ICAI places of examination abroad
ICAI CA Foundation Result Live Updates: Likely Today
CA May 2023 Live Updates: Exam Form from 3rd Feb
ICAI has also announced the dates of CA May 2023 exam form submission. The exam form of CA May 2023 will be available from 3 Feb online at the e-services portal of the ICAI.
ICAI CA Result 2022 Live Updates: Exam Date
CA Foundation 2022 Live Updates: Result SOON
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live Updates: Steps to check scorecard
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live Updates
CA Result 2023 Live Updates: ICAI places of examination abroad
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live Updates: Examination Fees for 2023
ICAI CA Foundation Result Live Updates: Likely Today
ICAI CA DEC result 2022 Live Updates: Here's how to check scorecard
CAI CA Result 2022 Live Updates: Exam Date
ICAI CA December Result 2022 Live Updates: Exam
CA Foundation December Result Live Updates
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live Updates
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live Updates: Steps to check scorecard
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Live Updates: Important dates
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exams started on December 14, 2022
Last exam was conducted on December 20, 2022
Result is expected by January 30, 2023
ICAI CA Foundation Result Live Updates: Likely Today
ICAI CA Foundation Result Live Updates: Twitter Reaction
ICAI CA Result 2022: when was the exam held? The CA Foundation December Exam 2022 was held between December 14, 2022 and December 20, 2022. According to reports, the exam results will most likely be released on January 23, 2023 or January 24, 2023.
ICAI CA December Result 2022 Live Updates: Paper timings and negative marking
ICAI CA Result 2022 Live Updates: Exam Date
ICAI CA DEC result 2022 Live Updates: Steps to check result
ICAI CA Results 2022 Live Updates: Likely Today
According to reports ICAI CA Foundation result will be out today, Direct link will be updated here
