LIVE Updates| JEE Main 2023 Date (SOON): NTA JEE registration date to be OUT ANYTIME at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

JEE Main 2023 Date Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the administering body of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is yet to announce an update on the JEE Main dates for the 2023 exams. JEE Main 2021 dates were announced in December, while those for the prior year were made public on March 1. Although the official date has not yet been announced, the JEE Main 2023 exam registration date is anticipated to be made public on November 27. As soon as NTA announces the JEE Main 2023 dates and starts the registration portal, candidates for undergraduate engineering will be able to submit their applications online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. After attempting JEE Main four times in 2021 and changing the exam dates the following year, it is likely that the pre-pandemic academic cycle will continue this year. The candidates' top scores from any of the two sessions will be considered when determining ranks in accordance with the regulations.

Twitter is flooded with student demands for the JEE Main exams under the hashtag #jeemaininapril. The fact-checking division of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) verified on November 17 that the JEE Main 2023 application announcement going around on social media is a scam. To take the JEE Main 2023 Exam, candidates must have passed their Class 12th Board Exam in 2021 or 2022. All Class 12th Board Exam candidates in 2023 are eligible to sit for the JEE Mains exam. For further details, visit the NTA's official website.