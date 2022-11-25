LIVE Updates| JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: NTA JEE Main exam notification expected ANYTIME NOW at nta.ac.in- Check latest updates here

JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce JEE Main 2023 exam dates on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must register on jeemain.nta.nic.in in order to sit for the engineering entrance exam. There will be two shifts for JEE Main in 2023. The NTA has not yet officially endorsed the exam dates. The test's information bulletin will include a detailed syllabus, eligibility requirements, etc. Aspirants can also consult the information bulletin from the previous year for references. In the meantime, JEE applicants have petitioned NTA via social media to postpone JEE Main 2023 session 1 till after their board exams in April. As in previous years, the exam would be administered in a computer-based test, or CBT, style. Exams with a maximum of two attempts would be given. Candidates would have the choice to show up for one or both exams. The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking department confirmed on November 17 that the JEE Main 2023 application notice making the rounds on social media is a hoax. Candidates must have passed their Class 12th Board Exam in the years 2021 and 2022 in order to sit for the JEE Main 2023 Exam.

The exam notice for JEE Main 2023 is anticipated to be released by the National Testing Agency the following week. The JEE Main exam dates are reportedly expected to be announced around November 30. However, there is no formal confirmation of the dates' release. JEE candidates have already begun to use the hashtag #jeemainsinapril to demand that NTA postpone tests in April to avoid scheduling problems with boards.