LIVE Updates| JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: NTA JEE Main exam notification expected ANYTIME NOW at nta.ac.in- Check latest updates here
JEE Main 2023 LIVE: Once the National Testing Agency has issued the notification for the JEE Main exam, students will be able to check the details and apply for the Joint Entrance Examination on the official websites - jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in, check latest updates below.
Trending Photos
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce JEE Main 2023 exam dates on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must register on jeemain.nta.nic.in in order to sit for the engineering entrance exam. There will be two shifts for JEE Main in 2023. The NTA has not yet officially endorsed the exam dates. The test's information bulletin will include a detailed syllabus, eligibility requirements, etc. Aspirants can also consult the information bulletin from the previous year for references. In the meantime, JEE applicants have petitioned NTA via social media to postpone JEE Main 2023 session 1 till after their board exams in April. As in previous years, the exam would be administered in a computer-based test, or CBT, style. Exams with a maximum of two attempts would be given. Candidates would have the choice to show up for one or both exams. The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking department confirmed on November 17 that the JEE Main 2023 application notice making the rounds on social media is a hoax. Candidates must have passed their Class 12th Board Exam in the years 2021 and 2022 in order to sit for the JEE Main 2023 Exam.
The exam notice for JEE Main 2023 is anticipated to be released by the National Testing Agency the following week. The JEE Main exam dates are reportedly expected to be announced around November 30. However, there is no formal confirmation of the dates' release. JEE candidates have already begun to use the hashtag #jeemainsinapril to demand that NTA postpone tests in April to avoid scheduling problems with boards.
Stay Tuned to Zee News for all the Latest and Live Updates on JEE Mains 2023 Exam Dates
JEE Mains 2023: Total Marks in JEE Main paper
The JEE Main 2023 paper 1 contains 90 marks, Maths- 30, Physics- 30, Chemistry- 30. The BArch (Paper 2A) carries 82 marks and BPlanning (Paper 2B) consist of 105 marks.
JEE Main 2023: Tentative Schedule
- JEE Main 2023 Registrations, Exam Date- 20 Nov
- JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 1 - January 2023
- JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 - April 2023
JEE Main 2023: Entrance exam of engineering
A total of 24 individuals passed the engineering entrance exam with a score of 100 percent, placing them in the top spot.
JEE Mains 2023: Here's top 5 IIT's as per NIRF Ranking
- IIT Madras
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Kharagpur
JEE Mains 2023: Reservation category
General - EWS category: 10% seats reserved
OBC-NCL: 27% seats
Scheduled Caste (SC): 15%
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5%
Persons with Disability (PwD): 5%
JEE Mains 2023: Eligibility
Students who took the Class 12th Board Exams in 2021 or 2022 and registered for the JEE Main 2023 Exam are eligible to register. Students who have board exams planned for 2023 are also eligible to take the JEE Main 2023 exam.
JEE Main 2023: JEE Main registration
Dates for the JEE Main 2023 Exam and other information will be released soon. JEE Aspirants will be able to register on the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main, official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains 2023: First attempt to be held in January
The dates for the JEE Main 2023 exam will shortly be released by NTA. According to sources, the JEE Main 2023 first attempt is scheduled for January 2023. NTA will shortly make additional announcements on its official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
More Stories