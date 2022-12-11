LIVE Updates | JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: NTA JEE Mains exam, registration dates to be OUT ANYTIME, Students want JEE exams in April at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here
JEE Mains 2023 Exam Date LIVE: Once released, students would be able to see the JEE Main 2023 Exam date, registration, notification and other details on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in, check latest updates here.
JEE Mains 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce JEE Main 2023 exam dates soon on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. The engineering entrance exam will be held twice next year for admission to BTech, BE, BArch, and BPlanning programs. JEE Main 2021 dates were announced in December, while those for the prior year were made public on March 1. An official announcement on the schedule for registration and the JEE Main exam in 2023 is pending. According to sources, this information will be released this week. Candidates can register for the exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in after finding the JEE Main 2023 notice on nta.ac.in. Candidates may take part in either one or both of the admission test's two sessions. Candidates must place among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Mains to be eligible for JEE Advanced.
The exam format for Paper 1 would be based on JEE Main 2022 and emphasize MCQ questions for admissions to BE and BTech. Candidates took CBT exams in mathematics, physics, and chemistry. The Joint Entrance Examination will likely be given twice to students and JEE aspirants. The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for JEE Main 2022 is 10+2 (Class 12) pass certificate with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on JEE Mains 2023 Exam dates.
JEE Main 2023 LIVE UPDATES: JEE Main cut-off
JEE Main cut-off score is the minimum marks a candidate is required to score to be eligible for JEE Advanced. The top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in the Mains exam are allowed to take the Advanced exam.
JEE Main Exam 2023 LIVE: Twice a year
JEE Main 2023 will be held twice. The exact date will be informed by NTA in the exam notification. The information bulletin for JEE Main will also be published on the website.
NTA JEE Main Exam 2023: Latest Update
JEE Main 2023 notification has not been released yet. The notification is expected to be released this week and will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE exam 2023: Age Limit
There is no age limit for appearing in JEE Main. Candidates who have passed Class 12 board exams in 2021, 22 and are appearing for it in 2023 can take the entrance test.
JEE Exam 2023 LIVE: Exam time table releasing soon
National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to announce the JEE 2023 examination time table soon.
