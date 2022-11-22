LIVE UPDATES | JEE Main 2023 Exam Date (SOON): IIT JEE Mains registration date to be OUT any time at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

JEE Main 2023 Exam Live Updates: The NTA JEE Main test date 2023 will then be announced on the IIT JEE official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main application form is anticipated to be made available in November. Candidates will be able to check the date of the Jee Main exam for 2023 on this page shortly after the announcement. The JEE Main application 2023 is anticipated to be made available at any time via jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 by the authorities. Candidates may apply for the JEE Main 2023 exam if they meet the IIT JEE eligibility requirements. After the release of the JEE Main 2023 notification, NTA will activate the JEE registration direct link on the JEE Main 2023 official website. According to the media reports, the JEE Main 2023 exam will be offered twice, in January and April. However, the date of the JEE Main 2023 exam has not yet received official confirmation. For the most up-to-date information on the NTA JEE Main exam 2023, candidates are recommended to often check this page and jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.

The JEE Main test is taken by applicants who want to enrol in BTech programmes at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The JEE Main 2023 exam will determine which applicants are qualified to participate in the counselling process for admission to the participating institutes.