LIVE UPDATES | JEE Main 2023 Exam Date (SOON): IIT JEE Mains registration date to be OUT any time at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: IIT JEE Mains registration date to be OUT any time at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Mains 2023 Exam LIVE: NTA is expected to announce the JEE Main 2023 exam date anytime at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023, scroll down for latest udpates.
JEE Main 2023 Exam Live Updates: The NTA JEE Main test date 2023 will then be announced on the IIT JEE official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main application form is anticipated to be made available in November. Candidates will be able to check the date of the Jee Main exam for 2023 on this page shortly after the announcement. The JEE Main application 2023 is anticipated to be made available at any time via jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 by the authorities. Candidates may apply for the JEE Main 2023 exam if they meet the IIT JEE eligibility requirements. After the release of the JEE Main 2023 notification, NTA will activate the JEE registration direct link on the JEE Main 2023 official website. According to the media reports, the JEE Main 2023 exam will be offered twice, in January and April. However, the date of the JEE Main 2023 exam has not yet received official confirmation. For the most up-to-date information on the NTA JEE Main exam 2023, candidates are recommended to often check this page and jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.
The JEE Main test is taken by applicants who want to enrol in BTech programmes at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The JEE Main 2023 exam will determine which applicants are qualified to participate in the counselling process for admission to the participating institutes.
JEE Mains 2023: JEE Mains application forms
JEE Mains registration for 2023 will soon begin at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023, will be where eligible applicants must submit their online applications. November is anticipated to be the NTA Jee Mains 2023 date.
JEE Mains 2023: Students request NTA to delay the exam
#jeemainsinapril
Please conduct jee mains first attempt in April as last year jee & boards were delayed & in this session both the jee and boards are conducting early and the syllabus is not yet completed. So If jee was conducted in January it will effect aspirants very badly.
— Devendra Gupta (@Devendr38263141) November 22, 2022
JEE Mains 2023: Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility requirements for NTA JEE Main 2023 will soon be published at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023. The online official notification for the JEE Main exam 2023 will also include the IIT JEE qualifying requirements. However, in order to be eligible to take the JEE Main test, candidates must have passed the 10+2 or equivalent exams from a recognized board, according to the JEE Main eligibility requirements from the prior year.
JEE Mains 2023: How many attempts are there in JEE Mains exam?
JEE Main 2023 is expected to be conducted by NTA in two phases. However, no official notification has yet been made. Candidates can check the JEE Main test dates for the first attempt in 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains 2023: When will be JEE Mains held?
JEE Main 2023 will not take place in January 2023, according to the authorities. A bogus JEE Main 2023 announcement that claimed the IIT JEE Main exam would start on January 18 recently started to spread on social media. Recently a fake JEE Main test notification for 2023 also indicated that registration will start on November 16, however later it was confirmed that no other notification has been released.
JEE Mains 2023: Students requesting for delay in the exam
The IIT JEE Main test 2023 candidates have requested on Twitter that the JEE Main 2023 first attempt be held in April.
JEE Mains 2023: #jeemainsinapril trends on Twitter
#jeemainsinapril is trending on Twitter as students are demanding NTA to delay the exam.
#jeemainsinapril
Plz conduct Jee mains 1st attempt in April. exam in January is just unfair to all droppers. why did we take a drop year when at the end of the day we only got around 2 months to prepare. Plz conduct the 1st attempt in april.
— shubham (@shubham12124302) November 22, 2022
JEE Mains 2023: JEE Mains exam dates to be announced soon
The JEE Mains 2023 exam date has not yet been announced by the NTA, but if reports are to be believed, the first attempt will be held in January and the second attempt in April. Dates for the 2023 JEE Main test have not yet been released by NTA.
JEE Mains 2023: Application form date
The JEE Main 2023 application form date should soon be announced by the National Testing Agency at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023. According to media reports, January and April are the anticipated dates and months for the JEE Mains 2023.
