LIVE Updates| JEE Main 2023 Exam (SOON): IIT JEE Main registration dates to be OUT ANYTIME at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

JEE MAIN 2023 Exam (SOON): IIT JEE Main registration dates to be OUT ANYTIME at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Exam LIVE: Once released, students would be able to see the JEE Mai 2023 Exam date, registration, notification and other details on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in, check latest updates below.

JEE Main 2023 Exam (SOON): IIT JEE Main registration dates to be OUT ANYTIME at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2023 Exam LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the administering body of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is yet to announce an update on the JEE Main dates for the 2023 exams. JEE Main 2021 dates were announced in December, while those for the prior year were made public on March 1. An official announcement on the schedule for registration and the JEE Main exam in 2023 is pending. According to sources, this information will be released this week. Candidates can register for the exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in after finding the JEE Main 2023 notice on nta.ac.in. Candidates may take part in either one or both of the admission test's two sessions. Candidates must place among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Mains to be eligible for JEE Advanced.

The exam format for Paper 1 would be based on JEE Main 2022 and emphasize MCQ questions for admissions to BE and BTech. Candidates took CBT exams in mathematics, physics, and chemistry. The Joint Entrance Examination will likely be given twice to students and JEE aspirants.

Stay tuned for all the latest and live updates on JEE Mains 2023

01 December 2022
12:34 PM

JEE Main 2023: Eligibility

Students who took the Class 12th Board Exams in 2021 or 2022 and registered for the JEE Main 2023 Exam are eligible to register. Students who have board exams planned for 2023 are also eligible to take the JEE Main 2023 exam.

12:28 PM

JEE main 2023: Students demand delay in exam

 

12:27 PM

JEE Main 2023: Students demand delay in exam

However, no official dates have been released for the exam. Students demand delays in exams and hence Twitter is flooded with #jeemainsinapril.

 

12:26 PM

JEE Main 2023: Websites to check exam dates

Dates for the JEE Main 2023 Exam and other information will be released soon. JEE Aspirants will be able to register on the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main, official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

 

12:25 PM

JEE Mains 2023: IIT JEE mains exam dates

The dates for the JEE Main 2023 exam will shortly be released by NTA. According to sources, the JEE Main 2023 first attempt is scheduled for January 2023. NTA will shortly make additional announcements on its official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest updates on JEE Mains exam dates.

 

