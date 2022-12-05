LIVE Updates| JEE Mains 2023 Exam Date (SOON): NTA JEE Mains registration, exam dates to be OUT anytime at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check details here
JEE Mains 2023 Exam Date LIVE: Once released, students would be able to see the JEE Mai 2023 Exam date, registration, notification and other details on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in, check latest updates here.
Trending Photos
JEE Mains 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce JEE Main 2023 exam dates soon on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. The engineering entrance exam will be held twice next year for admission to BTech, BE, BArch, and BPlanning programmes. JEE Main 2021 dates were announced in December, while those for the prior year were made public on March 1. An official announcement on the schedule for registration and the JEE Main exam in 2023 is pending. According to sources, this information will be released this week. Candidates can register for the exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in after finding the JEE Main 2023 notice on nta.ac.in. Candidates may take part in either one or both of the admission test's two sessions. Candidates must place among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Mains to be eligible for JEE Advanced.
The exam format for Paper 1 would be based on JEE Main 2022 and emphasize MCQ questions for admissions to BE and BTech. Candidates took CBT exams in mathematics, physics, and chemistry. The Joint Entrance Examination will likely be given twice to students and JEE aspirants.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on JEE Mains Exam dates 2023.
JEE Mains 2023: Dates to be announced shortly
Reports suggest that NTA will make the official announcement on JEE Main 2023 date shortly. Check live and latest updates here
JEE Mains 2023: Paper Pattern for BE/BTech
Maths: Section A: 20 questions, Section B: 10 questions
Physics: Section A: 20 questions, Section B: 10 questions
Chemistry: Section A: 20 questions, Section B: 10 questions
For section B, candidates need to answer five out of ten questions.
Total questions: 90, total marks: 300
JEE Mains 2023: Websites to check
- Registration: jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Notification: nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Result: jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in
JEE Mains 2023: Reservation seats
- General-EWS category: 10% seats
- OBC-NCL: 27% seats
- Scheduled Caste (SC): 15%
- Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5%
- Persons with Disability (PwD): 5%
JEE Mains 2023: Exam dates to be announced SOON
NTA has not declared JEE Main 2023 exam dates yet. An official update is expected soon.
JEE Mains 2023: Registration to begin SOON
Registration for JEE Main 2023 will begin soon after announcement of exam dates. Candidates can apply on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
More Stories