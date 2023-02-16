topStoriesenglish2573793
KAILASAHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2023

LIVE Updates | Kailasahar Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Moboshar Ali vs Birajit Sinha

Kailasahar Elections: Voting for Tripura elections is in full swing, and the Kailasahar constituency has the eyes of everyone as Moboshar Ali, Birajit Sinha, and Abdul Matin contest.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Kailasahar Live: Part of Unakoti district, Kailasahar constituency is one of the 60 constituencies the state of Tripura has, and it is a part of Tripura East. As the voting for the Kailasahar constituency started at 7 AM in the morning, it is expected to be a further interesting watch, once counting will begin. Talking of contestants, Abdul Matin from AITC,
Birajit Sinha from CPI(M), and Moboshar Ali from BJP are part of the list. 

In 2018, Moboshar Ali bagged the win after contesting elections with CPI(M) with 18,093 votes. Ali won with a vote rate of 45.47% and a margin of 4,834 votes. but this time around, Ali has moved to BJP, while Birajit Sinha is contesting with the BJP’s support. Well, the Kailasahar has a voting count of over 46,000, and it is an unreserved seat. The election will facilitate voting for 28,14,584 electorates of the state, out of which 13,99 289 are female voters, while 12,15,233 male electors will cast their votes. Also, the state has 62 voters of the third gender. Voting will be conducted till 4 PM.

 

Polling is being conducted with tight security constituted of 31,000 personnel at a total of 3,327 polling stations across 2,504 locations in the state.

 

The polling booth at Kailasahar assembly opened at 7 AM in the morning, and they will remain open till 4 PM.

Tripura Assembly polls 2023: Key constituencies to watch out for

Tripura Assembly polls 2023 key constituencies:

  • Tripura Chief Minister and BJP leader Manik Saha is contesting from Town Borodowali and Congress has fielded Ashish Kumar Saha against him.
  • Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma is contesting from the Charilam seat.
  • Tripura BJP state president Rajiv Bhattacharjee is contesting from the Banamalipur constituency.
