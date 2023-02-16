LIVE Updates | Kailasahar Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Moboshar Ali vs Birajit Sinha

Kailasahar Live: Part of Unakoti district, Kailasahar constituency is one of the 60 constituencies the state of Tripura has, and it is a part of Tripura East. As the voting for the Kailasahar constituency started at 7 AM in the morning, it is expected to be a further interesting watch, once counting will begin. Talking of contestants, Abdul Matin from AITC,

Birajit Sinha from CPI(M), and Moboshar Ali from BJP are part of the list.

In 2018, Moboshar Ali bagged the win after contesting elections with CPI(M) with 18,093 votes. Ali won with a vote rate of 45.47% and a margin of 4,834 votes. but this time around, Ali has moved to BJP, while Birajit Sinha is contesting with the BJP’s support. Well, the Kailasahar has a voting count of over 46,000, and it is an unreserved seat. The election will facilitate voting for 28,14,584 electorates of the state, out of which 13,99 289 are female voters, while 12,15,233 male electors will cast their votes. Also, the state has 62 voters of the third gender. Voting will be conducted till 4 PM.