LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (DECLARED) 25-08-2023: NIRMAL NR-343 Lucky Draw Result OUT- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 25-08-2023 Live: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is Kerala Lottery "NIRMAL". Each Friday at 3 PM, the Kerala "NIRMAL" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "NIRMAL" lottery code is Kerala Lottery"NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. Kerala"NIRMAL" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
Kerala Lottery Results Friday 25-08-2023 Live: The lottery department announces the Kerala Lottery result for"NIRMAL NR-343" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, August 25, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-343" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 70 Lakhs.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-343 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-343 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
