Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (OUT): Win Win W 711 Lucky Draw Result RELEASED- Check Full List Of Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 20-03-2023: On Monday, March 20, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Win Win W 711 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Win Win W 711 result of the Lucky Draw here. Today at 3 pm, all Win Win W 711 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

Today's draw for the Win Win W 711 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, March 20, 2023, will be released soon. Win Win W 711 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Monday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Win Win W lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 20-03-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W outcomes from March 20, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 710 Results live today.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W 711 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WO 405795

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WW 643465

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 958579 WO 868511 WP 536405 WR 418257 WS 219551 WT 846892 WU 596151 WV 377706 WW 398056 WX 632147 WY 763619 WZ 276043

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 405795 WP 405795 WR 405795 WS 405795 WT 405795 WU 405795 WV 405795 WW 405795 WX 405795 WY 405795 WZ 405795

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 9671  1687  1018  1930  0472  9037  7016  9415  7549  5895  5734  6331  6913  7660  7028  8601  9259  5440

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1098  1605  2207  2397  5238  5357  6203  9539  9568  9924

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0284  0322  0895  2836  2976  4258  6528  6574  6668  7778  7975  8128  9490  9708

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0064  0115  0450  0519  0917  0979  1115  1156  1232  1489  1812  1992  2020  2082  2267  2352  2458  2686  2748  2767  2825  2873  2910  3190  3350  3616  3782  3836  3948  3978  3985  4169  4490  4576  4724  4798  4810  4841  4911  4950  5263  5273  5359  5374  5474  5788  5869  6027  6463  6553  6712  6718  6728  6757  6801  7078  7157  7320  7359  7366  7481  7652  7679  7702  7760  8061  8090  8340  8344  8370  8447  8458  8663  8711  8728  8982  9074  9089  9205  9644  9845  9855

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0168  0191  0201  0294  0456  0598  0655  0693  0719  0847  0860  0871  0907  0932  1040  1093  1221  1251  1307  1337  1350  1359  1450  1505  1629  1656  1791  1836  2037  2098  2102  2130  2163  2359  2430  2543  2566  2643  2789  2802  2811  2850  2855  2862  2970  3026  3120  3232  3349  3382  3522  3529  3601  3765  3775  3947  4050  4165  4214  4221  4342  4623  4665  4690  4712  4795  5222  5354  5396  5399  5484  5785  5795  5822  5951  5953  5958  5973  5993  6018  6135  6343  6410  6421  6525  6633  6673  6759  6885  6942  6948  6989  7063  7132  7221  7255  7621  7728  7773  7814  8357  8419  8522  8591  8636  8650  8696  8867  8917  8996  9014  9116  9118  9214  9260  9318  9344  9385  9407  9472  9572  9599  9686  9715  9871  9994

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Win Win W 711 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023 

 
20 March 2023
16:22 PM

15:36 PM

Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Live Updates: Win Win 711 Luck Draw First Prize Winner

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)
WO 405795 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: PRADEEP KUMAR V
Agency No.: M 3114
 

15:11 PM

Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Live: Win Win W 711 Second Prize Winner

2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- (5 Lakhs)
WW 643465

15:04 PM

Kerala Lotter Result Live Updates: Win Win W 711 First Prize Winner OUT

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)
WO 405795

15:03 PM

Kerala Lottery Results 2023 Today Live Updates: Steps To Access The Kerala Lottery Result

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

