Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (OUT): Win Win W 711 Lucky Draw Result RELEASED- Check Full List Of Winners

Today's draw for the Win Win W 711 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, March 20, 2023, will be released soon. Win Win W 711 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Monday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Win Win W lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 20-03-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W outcomes from March 20, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 710 Results live today.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W 711 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WO 405795

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WW 643465

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 958579 WO 868511 WP 536405 WR 418257 WS 219551 WT 846892 WU 596151 WV 377706 WW 398056 WX 632147 WY 763619 WZ 276043

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 405795 WP 405795 WR 405795 WS 405795 WT 405795 WU 405795 WV 405795 WW 405795 WX 405795 WY 405795 WZ 405795

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 9671 1687 1018 1930 0472 9037 7016 9415 7549 5895 5734 6331 6913 7660 7028 8601 9259 5440

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1098 1605 2207 2397 5238 5357 6203 9539 9568 9924

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0284 0322 0895 2836 2976 4258 6528 6574 6668 7778 7975 8128 9490 9708

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0064 0115 0450 0519 0917 0979 1115 1156 1232 1489 1812 1992 2020 2082 2267 2352 2458 2686 2748 2767 2825 2873 2910 3190 3350 3616 3782 3836 3948 3978 3985 4169 4490 4576 4724 4798 4810 4841 4911 4950 5263 5273 5359 5374 5474 5788 5869 6027 6463 6553 6712 6718 6728 6757 6801 7078 7157 7320 7359 7366 7481 7652 7679 7702 7760 8061 8090 8340 8344 8370 8447 8458 8663 8711 8728 8982 9074 9089 9205 9644 9845 9855

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0168 0191 0201 0294 0456 0598 0655 0693 0719 0847 0860 0871 0907 0932 1040 1093 1221 1251 1307 1337 1350 1359 1450 1505 1629 1656 1791 1836 2037 2098 2102 2130 2163 2359 2430 2543 2566 2643 2789 2802 2811 2850 2855 2862 2970 3026 3120 3232 3349 3382 3522 3529 3601 3765 3775 3947 4050 4165 4214 4221 4342 4623 4665 4690 4712 4795 5222 5354 5396 5399 5484 5785 5795 5822 5951 5953 5958 5973 5993 6018 6135 6343 6410 6421 6525 6633 6673 6759 6885 6942 6948 6989 7063 7132 7221 7255 7621 7728 7773 7814 8357 8419 8522 8591 8636 8650 8696 8867 8917 8996 9014 9116 9118 9214 9260 9318 9344 9385 9407 9472 9572 9599 9686 9715 9871 9994

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Win Win W 711 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000