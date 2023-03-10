Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Released: Nirmal NR-319 Lucky Draw Result OUT Soon- Check Full List Of Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 10-03-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is Nirmal. Each Friday at 3 PM, the Nirmal lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Nirmal lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. Nirmal lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
Today's draw for the Nirmal NR 319 lottery in Kerala will occur. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries Outcome for today, March 10, 2023, will be released soon. Live Kerala lotto results for Nirmal NR 319 will begin at 2:55 PM on Friday, with the official result being released at 4 PM. The Nirmal lottery ticket outcome draw for the 10-03-2023 Kerala lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the 10.03.2023 NR-319 outcomes here. Don't miss today's live Kerala Lotto Nirmal results on Zee News English.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-319 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: To be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-319 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Guidance For Winners
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Results Today
In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.
Kerala Lottery Result Today Nirmal NR-319
A total of 263545 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency.
Nirmal NR-319 Prizes
Nirmal lottery ticket has 8 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got 70 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-319 Today
The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lotto in 12 series, and the series can change. Each week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The winner of the top reward received 70 lakh rupees.
