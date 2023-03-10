Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Released: Nirmal NR-319 Lucky Draw Result OUT Soon- Check Full List Of Winners

Today's draw for the Nirmal NR 319 lottery in Kerala will occur. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries Outcome for today, March 10, 2023, will be released soon. Live Kerala lotto results for Nirmal NR 319 will begin at 2:55 PM on Friday, with the official result being released at 4 PM. The Nirmal lottery ticket outcome draw for the 10-03-2023 Kerala lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the 10.03.2023 NR-319 outcomes here. Don't miss today's live Kerala Lotto Nirmal results on Zee News English.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-319 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: To be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-319 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000