Live | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (OUT) 11-04-2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-360 Lucky Draw Result Announced- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 Today 11-04-2023: On Tuesday,April 11, 2023 Sthree Sakthi SS-360 Lottery lucky draw results will be released by the Kerala state lottery agency today at 2.55 PM on keralalotteries.com. Scroll down for the complete list of winning digits provided below.
LIVE UPDATE ON THE KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY 11-04-2023: On Tuesday, April 11, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-360 Lucky Draw Results will be released by the Kerala state lottery agency. Government representatives organise this everyday event, which starts at 2.55 PM in Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The impressive amount of Rs 75 lakh will be awarded to the winner of the top prize, while Rs 10 lakh will be given to the runner-up and Rs 5000 will be awarded to the third-place finisher. For the benefit of the players, it is crucial to know that independent judges carefully monitor the Kerala Lottery game. Look over the complete list of winning digits provided below.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-360 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: SP 637317
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: SX 973591
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0150 0865 1020 1126 1170 2639 3064 3402 4359 4818 4937 5872 6051 6548 7240 7250 8058 9692
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 637317 SO 637317 SR 637317 SS 637317 ST 637317 SU 637317 SV 637317 SW 637317 SX 637317 SY 637317 SZ 637317
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0152 0274 2179 3413 4065 5650 5833 6494 7346 8856
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-360 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 500
- 7th Prize: Rs. 200
- 8th Prize: Rs. 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result Live: Sthree Sakthi SS-360 Second Prize Winner
2nd Prize Rs.1,000,000/- (10 Lakhs)
SX 973591
Sthree Sakthi SS-360 Draw Result Live: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Result April 11 Live Updates: Steps To Access The Kerala Lottery Result
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
Kerala Lottery Today 2023 Live Updates April 11, 2023: Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi SS-360 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Sthree Sakthi SS-360 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 4 pm today.
