Live | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (OUT) 11-04-2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-360 Lucky Draw Result Announced- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 Today 11-04-2023: On Tuesday,April 11, 2023 Sthree Sakthi SS-360 Lottery lucky draw results will be released by the Kerala state lottery agency today at 2.55 PM on keralalotteries.com. Scroll down for the complete list of winning digits provided below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 03:35 PM IST|Source:

LIVE Blog

LIVE UPDATE ON THE KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY 11-04-2023: On Tuesday, April 11, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-360 Lucky Draw Results will be released by the Kerala state lottery agency. Government representatives organise this everyday event, which starts at 2.55 PM in Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The impressive amount of Rs 75 lakh will be awarded to the winner of the top prize, while Rs 10 lakh will be given to the runner-up and Rs 5000 will be awarded to the third-place finisher. For the benefit of the players, it is crucial to know that independent judges carefully monitor the Kerala Lottery game. Look over the complete list of winning digits provided below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-360 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: SP 637317

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: SX 973591

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0150  0865  1020  1126  1170  2639  3064  3402  4359  4818  4937  5872  6051  6548  7240  7250  8058  9692

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 637317 SO 637317 SR 637317 SS 637317 ST 637317 SU 637317 SV 637317 SW 637317 SX 637317 SY 637317 SZ 637317

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0152  0274  2179  3413  4065  5650  5833  6494  7346  8856

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-360 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 200
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

11 April 2023
15:33 PM

Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Live: Sthree Sakthi SS 360 First Prize Winner Details

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)
SP 637317 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: SAJEESH P V
Agency No: C 4328
 

15:15 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Live: Sthree Sakthi SS-360 Second Prize Winner

2nd Prize Rs.1,000,000/- (10 Lakhs)
SX 973591
 

15:13 PM

Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Live: Sthree Sakthi SS-360 First Prize Winner

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)
SP 637317
 

14:55 PM

Sthree Sakthi SS-360 Draw Result Live: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

14:52 PM

Kerala Lottery Result April 11 Live Updates: Steps To Access The Kerala Lottery Result

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

13:27 PM

Kerala Lottery Today 2023 Live Updates April 11, 2023: Result Time 

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi SS-360 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Sthree Sakthi SS-360 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 4 pm today.

