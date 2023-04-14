topStoriesenglish2594760
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (Announced) 14-04-2023: Nirmal NR-324 Lucky Draw Result Out- Check Full List Of Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT OUT: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is Nirmal. Each Friday at 3 PM, the Nirmal lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Nirmal lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. Nirmal lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 04:01 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (Announced) 14-04-2023: Nirmal NR-324 Lucky Draw Result Out- Check Full List Of Winners
LIVE Blog

Today's draw for the Nirmal NR 324 lottery in Kerala will occur. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries Outcome for today, April 14, 2023, will be released soon. Live Kerala lotto results for Nirmal NR 324 will begin at 2:55 PM on Friday, with the official result being released at 3 PM. The Nirmal lottery ticket outcome draw for the 14-04-2023 Kerala lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the 14.04.2023 NR-324 outcomes here. Don't miss today's live Kerala Lotto Nirmal results on Zee News English.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-324 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NA 527783

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NL 887036

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: NA 257416 NB 298346 NC 319808 ND 254779 NE 171801 NF 495860 NG 905485 NH 869268 NJ 267345 NK 104098 NL 663879 NM 437485

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NB 527783 NC 527783 ND 527783 NE 527783 NF 527783 NG 527783 NH 527783 NJ 527783 NK 527783 NL 527783 NM 527783

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0371  0897  1387  1848  1974  3423  3543  4356  4363  4833  5268  5748  7098  7310  8709  8823  9952  9977

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0001  0104  0533  0818  1291  1424  1440  2162  2280  2495  2985  3016  3034  3096  3252  3627  4228  4242  4536  5164  5227  5251  5298  5544  5778  5880  6382  6500  7216  7418  7515  7763  7863  8056  9434  9544

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-324 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

14 April 2023
15:58 PM

Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Live: Nirmal NR-324 Lucky Draw 6th Prize Winner

0089  0148  0363  0434  0519  0585  1043  1055  1071  1146  1147  1175  1329  1429  1828  1868  1921  2135  2243  2275  2389  2408  2476  2679  2847  3006  3014  3191  3227  3236  3319  3364  3424  3487  3691  3867  4021  4082  4185  4221  4229  4302  4376  4458  4510  4661  4902  4942  5348  5451  5616  5732  5820  5877  6028  6236  6444  6589  6689  6863  7020  7208  7289  7384  7517  7926  7944  7988  8026  8224  9179  9204  9218  9422  9424  9531  9852  9864  9913

15:21 PM

Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Live: Nirmal NR 324 Lucky Draw 3rd Prize Winner

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]

- NA 257416

- NB 298346

- NC 319808

- ND 254779

- NE 171801

- NF 495860

- NG 905485

- NH 869268

- NJ 267345

- NK 104098

- NL 663879

- NM 437485
 

15:19 PM

Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Live: Nirmal NR 324 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

NB 527783 NC 527783 ND 527783 NE 527783 NF 527783 NG 527783 NH 527783 NJ 527783 NK 527783 NL 527783 NM 527783

15:16 PM

Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Live: Nirmal NR 324 Luck Draw Second Prize Winner

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
NL 887036
 

15:14 PM

Kerala Lottery 2023, 14 April 2023 Live: Nirmal NR 324 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner

1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
NA 527783

14:45 PM

Kerala Lottery Today 2023 Live Updates April 14, 2023: Result Time 

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Nirmal NR-324 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Nirmal NR- 324 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 4 pm today.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?