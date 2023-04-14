Live | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (Announced) 14-04-2023: Nirmal NR-324 Lucky Draw Result Out- Check Full List Of Winners

Today's draw for the Nirmal NR 324 lottery in Kerala will occur. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries Outcome for today, April 14, 2023, will be released soon. Live Kerala lotto results for Nirmal NR 324 will begin at 2:55 PM on Friday, with the official result being released at 3 PM. The Nirmal lottery ticket outcome draw for the 14-04-2023 Kerala lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the 14.04.2023 NR-324 outcomes here. Don't miss today's live Kerala Lotto Nirmal results on Zee News English.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-324 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NA 527783

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NL 887036

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: NA 257416 NB 298346 NC 319808 ND 254779 NE 171801 NF 495860 NG 905485 NH 869268 NJ 267345 NK 104098 NL 663879 NM 437485

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NB 527783 NC 527783 ND 527783 NE 527783 NF 527783 NG 527783 NH 527783 NJ 527783 NK 527783 NL 527783 NM 527783

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0371 0897 1387 1848 1974 3423 3543 4356 4363 4833 5268 5748 7098 7310 8709 8823 9952 9977

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0001 0104 0533 0818 1291 1424 1440 2162 2280 2495 2985 3016 3034 3096 3252 3627 4228 4242 4536 5164 5227 5251 5298 5544 5778 5880 6382 6500 7216 7418 7515 7763 7863 8056 9434 9544

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

