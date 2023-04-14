Live | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (Announced) 14-04-2023: Nirmal NR-324 Lucky Draw Result Out- Check Full List Of Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT OUT: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is Nirmal. Each Friday at 3 PM, the Nirmal lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Nirmal lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. Nirmal lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
Today's draw for the Nirmal NR 324 lottery in Kerala will occur. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries Outcome for today, April 14, 2023, will be released soon. Live Kerala lotto results for Nirmal NR 324 will begin at 2:55 PM on Friday, with the official result being released at 3 PM. The Nirmal lottery ticket outcome draw for the 14-04-2023 Kerala lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the 14.04.2023 NR-324 outcomes here. Don't miss today's live Kerala Lotto Nirmal results on Zee News English.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-324 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NA 527783
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NL 887036
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: NA 257416 NB 298346 NC 319808 ND 254779 NE 171801 NF 495860 NG 905485 NH 869268 NJ 267345 NK 104098 NL 663879 NM 437485
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NB 527783 NC 527783 ND 527783 NE 527783 NF 527783 NG 527783 NH 527783 NJ 527783 NK 527783 NL 527783 NM 527783
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0371 0897 1387 1848 1974 3423 3543 4356 4363 4833 5268 5748 7098 7310 8709 8823 9952 9977
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0001 0104 0533 0818 1291 1424 1440 2162 2280 2495 2985 3016 3034 3096 3252 3627 4228 4242 4536 5164 5227 5251 5298 5544 5778 5880 6382 6500 7216 7418 7515 7763 7863 8056 9434 9544
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
0089 0148 0363 0434 0519 0585 1043 1055 1071 1146 1147 1175 1329 1429 1828 1868 1921 2135 2243 2275 2389 2408 2476 2679 2847 3006 3014 3191 3227 3236 3319 3364 3424 3487 3691 3867 4021 4082 4185 4221 4229 4302 4376 4458 4510 4661 4902 4942 5348 5451 5616 5732 5820 5877 6028 6236 6444 6589 6689 6863 7020 7208 7289 7384 7517 7926 7944 7988 8026 8224 9179 9204 9218 9422 9424 9531 9852 9864 9913
Kerala Lottery Today 2023 Live Updates April 14, 2023: Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Nirmal NR-324 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Nirmal NR- 324 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 4 pm today.