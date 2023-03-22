Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Fifty Fifty FF-42 Lucky Draw Result At 2.55 PM- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 22-03-2023: On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Fifty Fifty FF-42 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the FF-42 result of the Fifty-Fifty Lottery here. Today at 3 pm, all Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-42 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com. View the results and look over the complete list of winning digits for the FF-42 Fifty Fifty Lotto provided below.
LIVE UPDATE ON THE KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: On Wednesday, March 22, the Fifty Fifty Lottery No. FF-42 Lucky Draw Results will be released by the Kerala state lottery agency. Government representatives organise this everyday event, which starts at 2.55 PM in Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The impressive amount of Rs 1 Crore was awarded to the winner of the top prize, while Rs 10 lakh was given to the runner-up and Rs 5000 was given to the third-place finisher. For the benefit of the players, it is crucial to know that independent judges carefully monitor the Kerala Lottery game. Look over the complete list of winning digits provided below.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-42 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
Kerala Lottery Today 2023 Live Updates: Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Fifty Fifty FF-42 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Fifty Fifty FF-42 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 4 pm today.
